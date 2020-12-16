Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp Season 2

This Tuesday (15), Netflix released the first official trailer for the second season of the series Jurassic World: Camp Crustaceous (also known in Brazil as Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp). Along with the new images, the premiere date has also been announced. The new episodes of the production will be available in streaming on January 22, 2021.

The first season of the series left viewers completely distressed by what was to come, as a grand cliffhanger was left by the last scene in the last episode. Everything ended up connecting, however, with what was seen in the 2015 film Jurassic World.

In the new wave of episodes, teenagers will continue on their adventures, also trying to protect themselves on an island full of dinosaurs on the loose. They still don’t know when help will come – if it will.

From the images, you can already see that the 2nd season will be full of action and intense conflicts. The characters are seen side by side with the dinosaurs as they try to run from imminent danger.

Check out the full trailer:

With the video, the audience can also deduce that new characters will arrive during the next episodes. It remains to be seen, however, how everything will happen and whether they are all in line with the group’s expectations.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell in the voice acting cast.

The series is also executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley and Lane Lueras, under the supervision of Dreamworks, Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment.

urassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns to Netflix for new episodes on January 22, 2021.



