Jurassic World Has the Latest Tribute to Spielberg Raptor

Warning: SPOILERS for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Finale — “The Nublar Six”

Steven Spielberg’s most famous scene with a velociraptor in Jurassic Park received a final tribute in the finale of the fifth season of Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp. In the 5th season of Camp Cretaceous, teenage heroes, nicknamed “Six Nublars”, fight to save the dinosaurs of Mantah Corp Island from the insidious plans of Daniel Cohn (Andrew Kushino), the president of Mantah Corp and Kenji’s father (Ryan Potter). Mr. Cohn sold his company’s dinosaur remote control technology to BioSyn CEO Dr. Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Andrew Harrington). Cohn also used his mind-controlled dinosaurs, including Carnotaurus, Spinosaurus, and velociraptors, to try to kill Kenji’s friends.

Velociraptors were the main villains in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. While the T-Rex also posed a powerful and terrifying threat to Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neal) and others who were trapped in Jurassic Park when the dinosaurs broke free, the velociraptors were even more dangerous. Roughly the size of a human and extremely intelligent, coordinated pack hunters, raptors could penetrate into spaces inaccessible to super-predators such as T-Rex. Velociraptors also solved problems and could open doors. The “Predators in the Kitchen” scene in Jurassic Park is one of the best moments in the film; in this tense scene, the predators chased Tim (Joseph Mazzello) and Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards) throughout the kitchen of the Jurassic Park Visitor Center. Along with the initial Tyrannosaurus attack, “Predators in the Kitchen” is one of the most beloved and influential scenes in Jurassic Park.

Season 5 of “Cretaceous Camp” couldn’t finish the Netflix animated series without a final tribute to Steven Spielberg, and the season 5 finale of “Six Nublars” has its own version of “Predators in the Kitchen.” After Nublar Six destroyed Mr. Cohn’s controllers to free the dinosaurs from his mind control, the children split up and agreed to meet on a boat to escape from Manta Corp Island. Yasmina, Sammy and Ben run to the warehouse, followed by velociraptors and Kona’s mercenaries. In an episode that smoothly echoes the “Predators in the Kitchen”, tourists manage to evade the velociraptors in the warehouse and escape. There’s so much action, suspense and characters in “Chalk Camp” that have classic Spielberg touches, and “Predators in the Warehouse” in the finale was the perfect last tribute.

Camp Cretaceous fixed the bug of the hero’s velociraptor Jurassic World

After Jurassic Park, the attention of velociraptors was reduced in The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III. In Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow tried a different tactic and turned velociraptors into heroic characters. Trained by Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), velociraptors named Blue, Echo, Delta, and Charlie remained deadly, but still worked alongside Owen. In Jurassic World Dominion Blue was created as a cute character whose daughter Beta had to be rescued from BioSyn by Owen. However, Jurassic World’s attempt to make Blue a hero never worked, because, after all, Blue is a velociraptor, and the Jurassic franchise has firmly established from the very beginning that predators are the most dangerous killer dinosaurs of all.

The Cretaceous camp wisely evoked no sympathy from the velociraptors, even the Blues. Instead, raptors remained the most dangerous of the carnivorous dinosaurs, and campers avoided them as much as possible. Ben’s relationship with the ankylosaur Bumpy was more logical than Owen’s bizarre relationship with Blue. Otherwise, when the Nublar Six encountered the velociraptors, they duly got scared and avoided killing them. The velociraptors in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous behaved more like Steven Spielberg intended in Jurassic Park, which is one of the many reasons why Camp Cretaceous is such a pleasant Jurassic story.