Jurassic World Finally has a Real T-Rex Rematch against Spinosaurus

Warning: SPOILERS for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 Finale — “The Nublar Six”

T-Rex and Spinosaurus finally get their revenge in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the season 5 finale, which is also the last episode of the Netflix animated spin-off. In the 5th season of Camp Cretaceous, six teenage campers called the Nublar Six battle to save the dinosaurs of Mantah Corp. Island. Daniel Cohn (Andrew Kushino), CEO of Mantah Corp and father of Kenji (Ryan Potter), resorts to murderous means to make sure that his business deal with Lewis Dodgson (voiced by Andrew Harrington) and BioSyn sells technologies for remote control of dinosaurs. . Cohn and his mercenaries also take control of several carnivores, including Spinosaurus, and set them on Nublar Six.

Spinosaurus was introduced in Jurassic Park III as the main dinosaur villain in the film. Spinosaurus establishes his status as the new top predator of Isla Sorna, also known as Zone B, when he quickly kills a Tyrannosaurus at the beginning of the film. The appearance of Spino changed the rules of the game for the Jurassic franchise, as it ushered in a new era when larger and more dangerous dinosaur villains were needed. Jurassic World followed Spinosaurus by introducing the idea of hybrid dinosaurs with Indominus Rex, then with Indoraptor in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Scorpion Rex in the 3rd season of Cretaceous Camp. Spinosaurus made its canonical return to the franchise in the Cretaceous Camp season. 4 as one of the valuable predators on Manta Island Corp. In addition, Camp Cretaceous executive producer Scott Kremer confirmed that it is indeed the same spinosaurus from Jurassic Park III.

In the penultimate episode of Cretaceous season 5, “The Last Stand,” Mr. Cohn and his mercenaries took control of several killer dinosaurs, including spinosaurs, carnotaurs, pteranodons, and velociraptors. Cohn’s thugs used a Spinosaurus to attack two tyrannosaurs on the Manta Corporation Island, which the Six Nublars named Big Iti and Little Iti. Big Ichi single-handedly fought all the super-predators and was stunned. Then spino squeezed Big Ichi’s mouth and killed her, repeating how he killed another Tyrannosaurus in Jurassic Park III. However, the Campers eventually destroyed Kon’s portable controllers, which freed the dinosaurs, including Spinosaurus, in the season 5 finale of Camp Cretaceous.

T-Rex finally got revenge on Spinosaurus in “Jurassic Park III”

Spinosaurus finally received retribution from T-Rex in the season 5 finale of Camp Cretaceous. It turned out that Big Ichi did not die, but was simply injured, but she managed to recover. When Spinosaurus got out of control after his mind control was broken, Little Ichi came out of the jungle to fight the finned apex predator. She was quickly joined by Big Ichi, who killed one of Mr. Cohn’s mercenaries before joining Little Ichi to fight Spinosaurus. Two tyrannosaurs finally forced Spinosaurus to run for his life in the jungle. Logically, Little Ichi couldn’t defeat Spinosaurus alone, so it made sense that Big and Small together were able to drive away a larger dinosaur. Although the tyrannosaurs didn’t kill Spinos, it was an act of long-awaited revenge for how another Tyrannosaurus was killed in Jurassic Park III.

It might have been even better if Spinosaurus had finally been killed by Tyrannosaurs, but it was a victory nonetheless. Similarly, T-Rex needed Therizinosaurus’ help to kill Gigantosaurus in Jurassic World Dominion, which was also T-Rex’s revenge for Giga killing him 65 million years ago. With so many larger and more powerful apex predators appearing in the Jurassic franchise, the T-Rex has long lost its luster as an alpha predator, but it may still be the most popular dinosaur. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous gave the Tyrannosaurs one last victory over Spinosaurus to catch up in Jurassic Park III.