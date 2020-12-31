Jurassic World Evolution, free game on Epic Games Store

After a Christmas season full of gifts, the platform ends the promotion with a final free title before the end of 2020.

The global pandemic has undoubtedly been the theme of 2020, a crisis that has affected the entire society and that has forced citizens to confine themselves to their homes. Fortunately, video games have been there to liven up the hard times with entertainment during this difficult situation. Through the Epic Games Store, users have been able to add many titles to their digital libraries completely free of charge. Now we can do the same with Jurassic World Evolution for PC, the video game that closes the Christmas promotion of the Fortnite store.

After Torchlight 2, the game developed by Frontier Developments replaces it for a very limited time. Players will be able to claim the product until January 1 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Then the Epic Games Store will return to the usual dynamic of offering free weekly games. Crying Suns will be next, but yes, starting on January 7.

In Jurassic World Evolution we must become the architect who custom designs all aspects of our particular Jurassic Park. It is a theme park simulator in which we will have to take care of the management and our dinosaurs, hoping that the experience does not end like in the movies and in the books, that is, in absolute disaster. This video game is based on the film version, so the iconography and the appearance and voices of the actors who played the characters in the new films are rescued. Can you guarantee the safety of the visitors?

How to download it on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

Now you can access your library and run the games!



