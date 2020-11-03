Build the park of your dreams, although this time you will have to take into account the dinosaurs that will live on the islands.

If you don’t want to have a bad experience, it is best if the park has the necessary security measures. Or we already know what to expect, the disaster that occurred in the movies and in the novels of the saga. Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition will allow us precisely that, manage a park in which the protagonists will be the dinosaurs. This adaptation to Nintendo Switch, which can now be purchased and enjoyed on the Nintendo eShop (54.99 euros), has been developed by Frontier Developments in collaboration with Universal Games.

This production, a new edition of the original version from 2018, allows players to build dinosaur parks in Las Cinco Muertes, a series of five islands that offer the optimal climatic conditions for raising these types of specimens. The first step will be to send archaeologists to unearth fossils and extract the DNA necessary to revive these mythical creatures.

How could it be otherwise, Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition includes all the DLC that have been released to date, so players can enjoy great narrative expansions. The Secrets of Dr. Wu will take us to investigate various species of dinosaurs just after the events that occurred in the movie Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom. These are all the contents:

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (base game)

Return to Jurassic Park (Expansion)

Claire’s Shrine (Expansion)

The Secrets of Dr. Wu (Expansion)

4 Dinosaur Packs: Carnivores, Herbivores, Cretaceous and “Raptor Squad Skin Collection” (DLC)



