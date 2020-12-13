Jurassic World Evolution returns to Nintendo Switch with an expanded Complete Edition from Frontier Developments studio.

Jurassic Park is a myth. A beautiful memory for many, despite the fact that it remained in oblivion and nostalgia for the inevitable passage of time since 1993. Although it would not be like that forever. In 2015 the franchise would change its luck. With the successful arrival of Jurassic World on the big screen, he made it clear to us again that the idea of ​​being in the hands of a park of Cretaceous creatures is not a good idea. We know precisely that it is not easy to play God, although this time we will try. In Jurassic World Evolution we will reincarnate extinct animals through biotechnology, we will develop new islands, and we will do it without Noah’s Arks in between.

Jurassic World Evolution (2018) returns to Nintendo Switch with an expanded Complete Edition from Frontier Developments studio. This includes the three narrative expansions for Return to Jurassic Park, Claire’s Shrine, and The Secrets of Dr. Henry Wu, plus some additional downloadable packs. Let’s turn on our Switch and get in the Jeep to return to Isla Nublar. Now yes, Welcome to Jurassic Park, I mean, Jurassic World Evolution Complete Edition.

God creates the dinosaur. God destroys the dinosaur. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates the dinosaur.

Jurassic Park, 1993

In Jurassic World Evolution we will have to put our resources and business skills to the test to create our own Jurassic park with all the good and bad that it entails. A business simulation game that takes into account the main premise of the saga, as well as being packed with content and details. How has our experience been? Without further ado, let’s get started on our own archeology work on Jurassic World Evolution.

Our first campaign begins on a small tropical island called Matanceros, a most unusual dinosaur reserve. Initially operated by the charismatic Dr Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum), we find a Jurassic World that is yet to be developed. We will take charge to build, finance and create new species in our particular park. We will not be alone, as we will also have the help of experts Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Satler (Laura Dern) who will take care of us a cable when we need it, in addition to requesting the odd mission. Our objective is clear: to make the park profitable. With this we must create our own species, accommodate them in their respective facilities, and be a sufficiently interesting tourist target for our visitors to visit us. In addition to the main campaigns, we will find different game modes; a challenge mode and a sandbox mode. Sandbox mode can be tempting from the beginning, but let’s remember that we cannot play it until we finish the campaigns. On this occasion, we are faced with a title of raw resource management in the style of Zoo Tycoon or Planet Zoo, although with some other limitations.



