During Gamescom 2021, Jurassic World Evolution 2 gained a new gameplay trailer and a release date and platforms: November 9, 2021 on PC (Epic and Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

Among the details revealed, there are more dinosaurs and attractions, such as the water tank with a shark to feed the mosasaur, similar to the scene in the first Jurassic World movie. Check out:

