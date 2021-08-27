Jurassic World Evolution 2 Will Have Various Weather Effects on Gameplay

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Today (26) during the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2021, the developer of Jurassic World Evolution 2 showed more gameplay elements during the event, revealing that there will be several weather effects (such as rain, snow and sandstorms) that will bring unprecedented challenges to players manage the dinosaur park.

In addition, new aquatic dinosaurs and other attractions to be used in parks were revealed. Check out the trailer:

Jurassic World Evolution 2 arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on November 9, 2021.