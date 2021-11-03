Jurassic World Evolution 2: Release Time, Preload, And More

Jurassic World Evolution 2: The construction of parks full of dinosaurs will be a reality in this sequel, which will include many new features. The moment of opening is approaching. Everything is prepared so that the most fascinating creatures on the face of the Earth come back to life in Jurassic World Evolution 2, a video game in which we must manage the entire process of creating and maintaining a park with these unique characteristics. The Frontier Developments video game will be ready on November 9 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. In this context, the developers have just confirmed what time you can start playing.

From what time can Jurassic World Evolution 2 be enjoyed?

The pre-download of the video game is now available on Xbox consoles, while PlayStation and Steam (PC) users will have to wait until 48 and 23 hours before launch, respectively.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 11:00

Bolivia: at 10:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 11:00 am

Chile: at 11:00

Colombia: at 09:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 08:00 hours

Cuba: at 10:00 am

Ecuador: at 09:00 hours

El Salvador: at 08:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 10:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 06:00

Guatemala: at 08:00 hours

Honduras: at 08:00 hours

Mexico: at 08:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 08:00 hours

Panama: at 09:00 hours

Paraguay: at 11:00 am

Peru: at 09:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 10:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 10:00 am

Uruguay: at 11:00 am

Venezuela: at 10:00 am

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will receive a Day 1 patch at launch, so players who purchase a physical edition are asked to make sure to download it. Then they go to those who receive the physical copies in advance: “We know that you are excited to share your experiences, but please do not mention anything so that those who want to enjoy the game” do not eat spoils.