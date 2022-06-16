Jurassic World: Dominion’s Biggest Failure was that He Lied to You

Warning! Spoilers for Jurassic World: Dominion are ahead.

The reaction to “Jurassic World: Dominion” caused strong controversy, but the biggest sin of the film is dishonest advertising. The recent appearance of Jurassic World: Dominion has been long due to significant delays caused by complications during the coronavirus pandemic. In the run-up to the release, “Dominion” received harsh reviews from critics, and although the reaction of the public was not so terrible, there is definitely a large part of moviegoers who were disappointed in the local cinema.

Initially, many were waiting for Jurassic World: Dominion, which promised to put an end to the current trilogy and possibly the entire Jurassic Park franchise. Much of this hype goes back to the 2018 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom finale, when dinosaurs were released to the American mainland. It would seem that this promised an exciting story about dinosaurs and people who were suddenly forced to coexist in society, as well as about the likely consequences of the struggle to achieve some kind of golden mean between humans and dinosaurs. Unfortunately, Jurassic World: Dominion is not that at all.

Instead, Jurassic World: Dominion spends most of its time searching for Owen and Claire to rescue their adopted clone daughter Macy, a character that viewers barely see in Fallen Kingdom. The other half of the plot focuses on genetically engineered locusts threatening to cause global famine. While dinosaurs certainly appear in a lot of the film and attack the characters from time to time, their presence is largely unrelated to the story being told. Jurassic World: Dominion is not a story about dinosaurs, it is a story in which dinosaurs happened to be, and this is not what trailers, TV commercials and other marketing promised. From the short film “The Battle of Big Rock” to the first trailer in which a Tyrannosaurus Rex runs amok in a car cinema, no impression has been made about the true nature of the Dominion.

While misleading movie trailers are by no means a new phenomenon, this misleading marketing strategy is particularly hurting the Jurassic World franchise. Audiences pushed “Jurassic World” and “Fallen Kingdom” by more than $1 billion, and while both films were far from perfect entries in the chronology of “Jurassic Park,” they also didn’t sell as something they weren’t. “Jurassic World: Dominion” was positioned as an exciting adventure film about dinosaurs with the participation of actors from Jurassic Park and, to a lesser extent, as a story about dinosaurs released into human society. This does not correspond at all to the final product, in which there is not even a widely discussed scene from the trailer with a tyrannosaurus at the entrance.

Unfortunately, the Jurassic World: Dominion marketing hoax proved successful from the start, and the sequel earned the biggest first weekend of the pandemic era, with the exception of films in the Marvel Studios MCU, which will probably ensure Jurassic World 4. It will be interesting to see how much box office Dominion suffers in its second weekend in theaters now. when all the subtleties of what he offers in terms of plot become well known. While it’s doubtful that Jurassic World: Dominion will be any kind of financial failure in the long run, there could be a backlash against Universal selling an audience they weren’t prepared to provide.