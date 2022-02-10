Jurassic World Dominion: Trailer Shows The Return Of Actors From The 1st Film

Jurassic World Dominion: Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for Jurassic World Dominion on Thursday. The continuation of the dinosaur franchise will feature the return of Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, returning to the roles of Dr. Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm and Dr. Alan Grant, respectively.

The video shows that the creatures are set in various locations around the world and that despite the apparent adaptation, humanity is experiencing a major ecological disaster. Check out the trailer with English subtitles below:

“Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs now live – and hunt – alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether humans will remain the top predators on a planet they now share with the most fearsome creatures in history.”

The film features the return of leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. In addition to them, the cast includes the likes of DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman and Daniella Pineda.

Jurassic World Dominion will be the end of this new phase of films in the universe created by writer Michael Crichton. The feature film opens in Brazilian cinemas on June 9.