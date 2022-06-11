Jurassic World Dominion: Steven Spielberg never visited the actors of “Heritage” on the set

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow says that Steven Spielberg has never been on the set of a new film. Spielberg directed the original 1993 Jurassic Park, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Crichton. He also directed the first sequel to the film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997, before Joe Johnston took over the reins of Jurassic Park III in 2001, and Spielberg moved into the role of producer. The franchise has since been renamed Jurassic World in a new trilogy starting in 2015, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first film, is the only director other than Spielberg to have directed two films in the franchise since he returned to direct Jurassic World Dominion, which debuted in theaters on June 10.

This newest installment of the franchise continues the promise of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 2018 finale, when dinosaurs have now escaped beyond one island. Owen Grady (Pratt) and Claire Deering (Howard) must find a way to help save the world from this prehistoric threat, and eventually they turn to three important old character triplets. The people who know the most about how to survive in a Jurassic Park situation are, after all, the first survivors: Sam Neal’s Dr. Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler.

Yesterday THR published a detailed interview with Trevorrow in honor of the release of Jurassic World Dominion. Discussing how he has handled the legacy of the iconic Spielberg franchise, he revealed that the Oscar-winning director is actually quite inconsiderate when it comes to filming the films he produces. Trevorrow says he is “very respectful of the distance” needed to make his mark on a project, and that he tends to be much more directly involved in the script stage and post-production. Read the full quote below:

In fact, he was very respectful of the distance he keeps from the director he is producing. He is always very involved in the stage of the script, and then, after publication, he watches the montage. But with the exception of a couple of moments in the first, when he just had cool ideas that he wanted to see, he keeps some distance when I’m actually shooting. This time, yes, we found ourselves in a situation where even I couldn’t see my family for four months.

It is quite possible that if the pandemic had not prevented this, Spielberg would have been able to visit the set of old actors at least for a day. Jurassic World Dominion was one of the first projects to resume production in mid-2020 after COVID-19 shut down films worldwide, so the set was under extremely tight restrictions. Presumably, if that wasn’t the case, he could drop by to see how Trevorrow was doing, just like he did during the filming of Jurassic World.

Fans of Jurassic World Dominion, unfortunately, will not be satisfied that the original trio reunited with their director. However, they can certainly rest assured that Spielberg played a huge role in their agreement to return. His involvement in the project probably attracted Neil and Dern to the film (Goldblum appears for the second time after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), even if it was only in the earlier stages.