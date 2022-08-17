Jurassic World: Dominion Stars React to the Film’s Cool 30 Percent Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

“Jurassic World: Dominion” became one of the highest-grossing films of 2022, collecting almost a billion dollars. The audience liked the ending of the Jurassic World franchise, which cannot be said about film critics. Many critics have talked a lot about the blockbuster sequel, praising the triquel for its dialogues, character development and duration. Several critics called the film “the worst part of the franchise.” The negative response from critics led to the sequel receiving a cool 30 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Dominion” stars DeVanda Wise and Bryce Dallas Howard finally reacted to the film’s poor reception by critics.

According to film critics, the third part did not realize the potential of the Jurassic World franchise. But for the stars of the sequel, the movie was good, as the stars of the Jurassic World teamed up with the stars of OG Jurassic. DeVanda Wise (she is also a fan favorite of Kayla Watts) enjoyed the triquel and her experience in creating it. Thus, Wise did not take into account the reception of film critics when it came to the success of the film. She shared her opinion about critics with Insider:

From my point of view, I’ve always been pretty immune to criticism. We were shooting a movie during the pandemic. Like, to be honest, you can print it if you want: don’t tell me shit.

As an actress, it turned out that the “Someone Great” star had learned to ignore the critics of her work. This is especially convenient when the film is criticized by most critics. Wise also addressed her immunity to criticism of the film, saying, “I don’t care.” Again, she wasn’t thinking about what others were saying about triquel. DeVanda Wise kept the same energy as she did, talking about focusing on the positive rather than the negative.

We were the first production during the pandemic. We all lived together. The people who accepted this film with the love with which it was created, that’s what I noticed. It’s just who I am by nature. I don’t go where I’m not loved.

Well, Wise is very much loved by both critics and fans, since her role of Kayla was named the best character in the Jurassic World trilogy. Even her co-star Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed that DeVanda Wise and Kayla Watts were common fan favorites, telling Insider:

It is important to say that you are loved everywhere. There is no doubt that we are all thinking about you and what you did in Jurassic World. Full support. One hundred percent of critics.

The love of Kayla Watts caused not only praise from fans and film critics, but also an urgent need for a solo film with the participation of a former Air Force cadet who became a truck pilot. The Internet is already circulating rumors about a spin-off with the favorite character of Dominion fans. Although there is no official information about the film dedicated to Kayla, DeVanda Wise is open to making a film with Universal, noting that the studio can contact her in several ways.

You can stream the extended version of Jurassic World: Dominion by subscribing to Amazon Prime. You can also buy or rent a triquel on Blu-ray or DVD. While fans are waiting to see if Kayla Watts will return to the big screen, DeVanda Wise is busy with new projects, including the detective comedy “Man by the Pool” with Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose. There are even more upcoming films in the second half of 2022.