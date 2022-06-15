Jurassic World Dominion did not buy the biggest installation of the trilogy

Attention: SPOILERS for Jurassic World Dominion are below.

The barely noticed mosasaur appeared on the screen in the series “Jurassic World”, but his role in “The Dominion of the Jurassic World” did not pay off. This oceanic predator, reborn from the Cretaceous period, promised a fight because of its gigantic size and brute strength. In the third and most recent installment of the Jurassic World franchise, a mosasaur was depicted, but it did not give the terrifying predator a satisfactory send-off.

First seen in Jurassic World 2015, the mosasaur begins as an attraction in the Jurassic World amusement park universe. The whale predator is not a dinosaur, but a carnivorous animal from the scaly family, which belongs to the class of scaly reptiles. A mosasaur larger than the infamous T-Rex franchise, when chaos breaks out in the park, it becomes a symbol of fear. In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, he falls into the sea when Macy Lockwood frees the dinosaurs from the Lockwood Estate. The finale of Fallen Kingdom implies a larger and more antagonistic role for the creature in the future, as it was last shown floating under surfers in an episode like “Jaws”.

Mosasaurus was expected to have more options in Jurassic World Dominion due to how huge and destructive he can be compared to the other main antagonists in the franchise. The first two films foreshadow this by briefly focusing on his eating habits, as well as his speed and strength underwater. Dominion neglects its best setup, allowing only the opening scene to demonstrate the predatory influence of the mosasaur in the new world. The scene is particularly short, depicting a carnivorous animal knocking down a boat full of sailors. The sequence is frightening, but does not cover the full range of effects from this creature after the catastrophic events in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Instead of reusing the T-Rex and other large terrestrial dinosaurs, the mosasaur could have been a more original main antagonist. He is not mentioned and does not reappear until the end of Dominion, where he swims amicably with whales, which further reduces the power he has accumulated in the franchise.

The focus of Jurassic World Dominion is on genetically modified locusts, rather than the more intimidating dinosaurs and other Cretaceous species that require the franchise’s attention. If the movie hadn’t rephrased much of the plot revolving around Macy’s, which was previously revealed in Fallen Kingdom, it might have been time to pay for the installation of the mosasaur in the best boat scene. While Dominion talks about co-existence in a new world, little is said about marine life. This reduces the unique threat of the mosasaur by exposing it to conflicts over locusts.

Jurassic World Dominion’s critical turnout proves that it fails in more areas than in its largest mosasaur setup. However, the reuse of the same antagonists from previous installments and newer, less inventive creatures highlights the lost potential of the mosasaur as an effective threatening central antagonist. Unfortunately, in Jurassic World Dominion, the ocean predator is not given proper time on the screen or wires.