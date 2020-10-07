Jurassic World: Dominion delays its premiere until 2022

Director Colin Trevorrow confirms the one-year delay of the third installment of Jurassic World, sharing a message for fans and a first poster.

Bad news keeps coming from Hollywood; And it is that to the numerous delays confirmed in recent days, the long-awaited Jurassic World: Dominion is now added, the third part of the Jurassic World saga by filmmaker Colin Trevorrow and that will feature the cast of the current films together with the cast Jurassic Park original. Thus, the director himself has confirmed that his new film will hit theaters on June 10, 2022 instead of June 11, 2021, nothing more and nothing less than a year apart, sharing a message for fans and the first movie poster.

Jurassic World: Dominion Arrives Summer 2022

Thus, Colin Trevorrow himself, a filmmaker who recently assured that this film was the one he had wanted to make a reality for a long time, has announced the bad news through his official Twitter account, also sharing a first poster with a new version of so popular film icon: “For the past three months I have worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a movie that I can’t wait to show the world. Although we will have to wait a little longer, it will be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of others until then ”.

As the spectacular short Battle at Big Rock progressed, dinosaurs are already living in freedom among humans after the events of Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom of J.A. Bayona, context in which this third part will take place in which we can also see the mythical Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), a gift for fans of such a successful film saga, along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, protagonists of the current Jurassic World saga.



