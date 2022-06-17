Jurassic World Dominion & Colin Trevorrow & Never Considered & Killing Any of the franchise’s Characters & Inherited characters for a very emotional reason

Ahead of the spoilers of Jurassic World: Dominion.

Steven Spielberg’s original film Jurassic Park changed the world of cinema forever, partly thanks to the innovative visual effects that debuted in the classic 1993 film. The beloved movie stars Sam Neal, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, who recently reunited for the new blockbuster “Jurassic World: Dominion.” And director Colin Trevorrow “never considered killing any of the old characters in the franchise for a very emotional reason.”

Jurassic fans were excited to see the original heroes return to the big screen and face dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion. Colin Trevorrow assured fans in advance that they would have important roles in the film, which really turned out to be true. While some moviegoers worried that Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler or Alan Grant would be killed, Trevorrow never planned it. He recently explained his approach by appearing on our own ReelBlend podcast, saying:

There was a discussion about BD (Wong). He was a little touch and go for a second. And there was a moment when we were talking about… his story of redemption in this movie, that’s what’s important to me. And yet, you can be redeemed and still not do it, you know? Often we have to pay for our sins with our lives. In the end, we realized that it was important for him to live so that he could finish the job, which is obviously crucial in the context of films. As for our traditional characters, you know, it’s really interesting. I’ve been thinking about it a lot. I never thought about it.

Well, that’s it. Although BD Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu may have been the villain in the last two Jurassic World films, he was still safe from being killed during the 146-minute running time of Dominion. As well as the characters played by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neal. In fact, the only original character in the film was Lewis Dodgson.

But why exactly did Colin Trevorrow make this decision for (the majority of) OG Jurassic Park? Other franchises, such as Scream and Star Wars, immediately killed off old characters upon their return to the big screen. It turns out that it was a very emotional decision, as Trevorrow shared with the hosts of ReelBlend,

And the reason for this is that it seems to me that the death of these icons from our childhood is like working out the death of our parents. I think they’re preparing us for something that we know is coming, and it’s really very sad. And when people left this movie, I wanted them to feel hopeful and really feel that in fact the characters I know and love are safe. Including dinosaurs. They’ll be fine. And I think based on when this movie reaches the audience, at what stage of our history we are, both fans and people on the planet, I think that this particular movie we needed to finish on the spot: “Do you know which ones? We can do it.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Although the Jurassic franchise is known for dealing with unusual circumstances, it is still created by people. And Colin Trevorrow believed that killing the beloved characters of the original “Dominion” would leave viewers with sobering thoughts about mortality and aging. Instead, Trevorrow allowed the original trio and Dr. Wu of BD Wong to survive the triquel with all their limbs.

Jurassic World: Dominion has completed the current story, so it’s unclear how long it will take for the property to return to theaters. This is especially true as reviews of Colin Trevorrow’s triquel have been less than positive.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is already in theaters. Be sure to check out the release dates of the films in 2022 to plan your next movie.