Jurassic World: Dominion Almost Lost One of Its Stars to Captain Marvel

Jurassic World: Dominion star DeVanda Wise explains her departure from Marvel’s Captain Marvel. Wise plays pilot Kayla Watts in the triquel alongside MCU star Lord Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Sam Neal, who played Alan in the original series “Jurassic Park”, will also play his role. The film is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who shot the first part of Chris Pratt’s Jurassic trilogy “Jurassic World” (2015).

Prior to “Jurassic World: Dominion,” Wise was best known for her role in Spike Lee’s Netflix television series “She’s Got To Have It.” Prior to that, she mostly starred in short films and one-time television roles, as well as in the Netflix films “Someone Great” and “Fatherhood”. Wise was originally scheduled to star alongside Brie Larson and Jude Law in Captain Marvel, first appearing in the MCU as Maria Rambo, Carol’s girlfriend and a former Air Force pilot. However, she had to leave the role when the actress had scheduling conflicts with She’s Gotta Have It. Lashana Lynch took over the role of Maria Rambo instead.

Now Wise explains his departure from Captain Marvel in a new video from Gizmodo. Instead of Captain Marvel, Jurassic World: Dominion will now be Wise’s first major role in a blockbuster. The star of the future Captain Marvel explained that she did not want to leave her role in Captain Marvel. Instead, her contractual obligations to Lee’s Netflix TV show “She Must Have It” prevented her from participating. Wise also mentioned an important philosophy of her career: she does not repeat the role. According to Wise, if she had stayed in the role of Captain Marvel before Trevorrow called her about the role in Jurassic World: Dominion, she would not have accepted it because of this personal policy. Check out Wise’s full explanation:

“I haven’t decided to leave. Like, I would never make such a choice for myself, it sounds ridiculous. You sign a contract for a TV show, and it’s in the first place, and it’s just a responsibility… you have an audience that says: “I would sue.” Lucky you. I don’t want to sue! I’m not trying to sue Spike Lee and Netflix. So, you know, it was very frustrating at the time, and also difficult in that context.”

She continues by explaining her philosophy regarding recurring roles:

“Maria was a pilot, and… I don’t repeat performances. So if I was playing Captain Marvel, if I was already playing the pilot, and then Colin [Trevorrow] called me about it, and he was like, “Guess what? She’s a pilot,” I’d say, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe in capitalism. You’ll have to find someone else.” I just think that everything is happening at the time when it should happen, and I am very grateful that I am here now.”

It’s clear that turning down the role of Captain Marvel was not an easy step for Wise, but she had to do it because of her other TV commitments. Given the past interest in Wise from the Captain Marvel team and Trevorrow’s role in Jurassic World: Dominion, it becomes clear that her work in She Must Have It was highly appreciated. Despite the fact that Wise was a newcomer to the blockbuster scene, she is already in great demand.

Finally, Wise will get a chance to become the pilot of Kayla Watts in the movie “Jurassic World: Dominion”. Breaking onto the Hollywood scene, although not through Captain Marvel, could be an important step for Wise and her career, given her current experience working in small projects. In Jurassic World: Dominion, Wise will demonstrate his acting skills on the movie screen and to a much wider audience. Perhaps more directors will struggle to include Wise in their shooting schedule once “Jurassic World: Dominion” hits theaters on June 10, 2022.