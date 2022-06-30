Jurassic World Domination’s Biggest draw was its main Drawback

Despite the fact that the joint appearance on the screen of the stars of “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” was an important part of what made “Jurassic World Dominion” so attractive to viewers, it was also the source of the main problem of the sequel. Jurassic World Dominion had a hard road to completing the Jurassic World trilogy. Whether it was filming delays related to COVID, difficulties with continuing the plot after the wild ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, or overcoming the negative reaction of Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion had to face a lot of problems as the sequel brought the series to mind. close.

However, the biggest problem with Jurassic World Dominion was none of the above. Instead, the main attraction of the nostalgic final chapter of the Jurassic World franchise was also its biggest drawback. While “Jurassic Dominion” was a huge box office success upon release, the mixed reviews received by the film prove that the sequel could not completely solve this problem.

Since it was announced that Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neal and Laura Dern will return to Jurassic World: Dominion, the sequel promised to unite two generations of franchise characters. However, it betrayed the tone that made the original Jurassic Park (and, to some extent, Jurassic World 2015) so successful. Jurassic World Dominion needed Jurassic Park and its terrifying tone to make the sequel’s tone work, as earlier sequels gradually became more action-adventure-oriented as the Jurassic World trilogy progressed. This lowered the stakes of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, since there was no risk that one of the main characters would be killed. However, combining two generations of the franchise’s cast only made this problem worse, as it meant that now none of the actors could die in the Jurassic World Dominion.

Jurassic World Dominion Main Draw

Despite the promising diversity of dinosaurs, from the moment the return of Goldblum, Neal and Dern was announced, their reunion (and meeting with the cast of the Jurassic World series) became the main attraction of Jurassic World Dominion. However, this detracted from his success as part of the Jurassic World franchise. Spielberg’s reaction to watching Jurassic World Dominion and its cast proved that people were emotionally interested in the return of the cast of the original trilogy. They wanted to see the gang together again and see how Grant finally ended up with Sattler, which meant that few would like to see the veterans of the screen being eaten by a tyrannosaurus after their triumphant return. However, Claire and Owen from the Jurassic World films were a long-time leading couple, and the series relied on their chemistry, which meant that none of their characters could die. Even Macy, the human clone featured in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was a child, which made the prospect of her becoming dinosaur food much darker than the thought of seeing, for example, the dubious lawyer John Hammond being eaten when he went to the toilet in the Original Jurassic Park.

“Jurassic Park” (and “Jurassic World”) used to be violent

“Jurassic Park” is a surprisingly violent film after repeated viewing. The original film was a tense, high-stakes, spectacular horror movie. The adaptation softened the villainous character of John Hammond’s original novel, but retained the deaths of Ray Arnold, Dennis Nedry, Donald Gennaro and Robert Muldoon. This gave Jurassic Park a dark tone and left viewers with the feeling that the film could kill anyone—something the franchise had lost by the time the sequel to Jurassic World was released. Cute characters who seem destined to get out of Jurassic Park alive, such as Muldoon and Ray, were destroyed without much fanfare. This was an important element that was preserved in the sequel, when Eddie from The Lost World was torn apart in front of screaming children by a pair of tyrannosaurs. Even Jurassic World retained some of that tone when the not particularly villainous Simon Masrani and Zara were brutally murdered to prove that no one is safe.

Jurassic World Dominion is playing Too Carefully

Despite the fact that the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom finale made it difficult for Jurassic World Dominion to complete the trilogy correctly, the explosive final twist was almost the only case when the sequel took a big risk. Few characters died in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and all the major deaths occurred on openly evil villains and even minor cute minor characters who came out of the film unscathed. This problem has only been exacerbated by Jurassic World Dominion, where almost none of the named characters die, despite the fact that random members of the public were chosen by T-rex in pursuit of Malta. Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Claire, Owen, Macy, Ian Malcolm, Kayla, Ramsey, Henry Wu, Barry, Zia and Franklin survive from the main cast, and Dodgson dies.