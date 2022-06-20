Jurassic World Domination Dinosaurs Create 1 Huge Action Challenge

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Jurassic World Dominion.

Jurassic World Dominion is the latest chapter in the Jurassic World film series, but the action sequences in it pose a huge challenge for the franchise. The latest Jurassic Park movie is based on the premise that dinosaurs are out of control in the modern world, and therefore aims for a strong sense of realism compared to the franchise. However, while Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park movie did a great job of making what was on screen look believable, the latest installment, Dominion, is arguably the worst Jurassic film to date.

“Dominion” begins where “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” left off—with dinosaurs roaming the world side by side with humans. The actors and creators of “Dominion” promised that the film will consist of action from the very beginning, which will make it unique compared to other “Jurassic Park” films that focus more on creating tension. And while this whole action makes sense, given the chaotic idea of dinosaurs walking freely on Earth, there’s a problem with how Jurassic World Dominion delivers this.

A huge problem with the Jurassic World Dominion action sequences is that the speed at which the dinosaurs move is constantly changing to fit the narrative comfortably. The most offensive scene in the film was the chase scene in Malta, where trained atrocyraptors from the Jurassic World Dominion are trying to hunt Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt). The two atrocyraptors manage to keep up with Owen, who is riding a motorcycle, but the one chasing Claire, who is walking, fails to overtake her. Changing the speed of the dinosaur in such a drastic way makes the action of Jurassic World Dominion less realistic and exciting, because the heroes of the film are never in real danger – and each deadly trick sounds more and more muffled.

This is not the only case when “Dominion” starts a sequence of actions with fast dinosaurs, only to have them move slowly at certain moments to avoid the death of one of the main characters. In the Biosin Valley, the group finds a security outpost, to which they need to climb a ladder. Macy (Isabella Sermon) is one of the first to get up, and it takes her about a minute. But after being attacked by Gigantosaurus, one of the Dominion’s most ferocious dinosaurs, the remaining five members of the group climb the stairs in less than 20 seconds. It is such details that make the action in the Dominion superficial, because dinosaurs are constantly presented as an insurmountable threat until the moment when they can really harm one of the main characters.

Sometimes Jurassic World Dominion tries to explain why dinosaurs are slower. During a walking race in Malta, Claire deliberately enters sharp turns because the atrocyraptor clumsily goes through turns, so it takes them longer to navigate than a person. These cases help give a level of realism to the action scenes of Dominion, which could be the last Jurassic Park movie, but the speed problem still arises in the same scene because Claire can outrun the infamous fast predator when they run straight. ways. Jurassic World Dominion offers blockbusters, but they are disappointed when the dinosaurs start moving at a comfortable pace, just at the moment when they are about to devour the main characters of the film.