Attention: spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion!

Although Jurassic World Dominion didn’t do everything right, the sequel deserves credit for avoiding one major mistake of the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises. Jurassic World Dominion received huge box office receipts and mixed reviews. Critics called the sequel overloaded and often slightly ridiculous, but some reviewers also noted that Jurassic World Dominion is likely to be a fun time for fans of the franchise.

Not only has Jurassic World Dominion finally completed the arc of Alan Grant’s abandoned character from the original Jurassic Park, the sequel has also learned from the mistakes of earlier franchise outings. Although Jurassic World Dominion did not eliminate all the problems with the series, the sequel avoided one annoying narrative error. As a result, Jurassic World Dominion spent less screen time on one meaningless plot.

Both “Jurassic Park” and the corresponding “Jurassic World” sequels split their central pair between films—a disappointing decision that, fortunately, “Jurassic World Dominion” managed to avoid. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom spent a lot of screen time breaking up with Claire and Owen when viewers always knew they would be together again, while the underrated Jurassic Park III disappointed countless fans by finally parting with Ellie and Alan off-screen between films. The overloaded plot of Jurassic World Dominion may have contained several seemingly meaningless workarounds. However, the sequel managed to avoid this particular waste of storyline time by immediately establishing that Claire and Owen are still together and as strong as ever.

In a winking reference to the franchise’s disappointing history with romantic couples, one of Claire’s colleagues asks her from the very beginning if she and Owen remain “the same as you guys.” This scene seemed like preparation for another Jurassic Park movie./A world” in which the once happy central couple will rekindle their uneasy relationship when they are forced to work together, which came as a welcome surprise when Claire confirmed that Owen from Jurassic Dominion and hers were still strong. Considering how many minor storylines there were in “Jurassic World Dominion,” the sequel couldn’t afford to add another temporary break with its central duo.

Not only that, the fact that Claire and Owen were a happy couple and even the adoptive parents of Maisie Lockwood meant that Alan and Ellie’s reunion was even more bittersweet. Although the couple ended up together at the end of Jurassic World Dominion, it only happened after they spent years apart after the end of Jurassic World Dominion III. Jurassic World Dominion gracefully ended the story of Jurassic Park, but only because the sequel avoided the trap of adding another unnecessary conflict by breaking its leads. Seeing Claire and Owen repeatedly confirm that they were committed and happy together throughout the life-threatening action of Jurassic World Dominion was a welcome break from the franchise’s historically messy romances and a pleasant surprise in a sequel that was otherwise rightly criticized for safety.