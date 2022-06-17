Jurassic World Domination: 10 Right Things about Dinosaurs

While it’s fun to see “Jurassic Park” heroes like Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm team up with “Jurassic World” couple Owen Grady and Claire Deering in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the dinosaurs they encounter have always been the real stars of the franchise. Jurassic Park used the latest paleontological data from the late 80s and early 90s to bring the dinosaurs to life, and because they seemed so real, the thrill also seemed more authentic. In the decades since Jurassic World: Dominion has incorporated new research to guarantee the most accurate representation of dinosaurs.

Movies are still designed to tell entertaining stories, and while some aspects of dinosaurs need to be sacrificed to make the scene more frightening or more amazing, the great attraction of the Jurassic Park franchise is that it correctly captures so many facts about dinosaurs. A proper representation of dinosaurs means more authenticity, which, in turn, makes Jurassic World: Dominion even more exciting and the right conclusion to the franchise.

Velociraptors’ arms are curved inwards like wings

Perhaps even more than the T-Rex, the velociraptor has been the mascot of the Jurassic Park franchise for decades, but even the design of the famous predators can be improved. According to Wired, Trevorrow invited paleontologist Steve Brusatt from the University of Edinburgh to consult, ensuring the use of the latest developments in the field of paleontology.

In Jurassic World: Dominion, the raptors’ hands no longer look like they’re playing a piano, but instead turn inward to make them look like the wings’ predecessors.” This small detail is not just an interesting fact. – this complements Dr. Grant’s belief that all dinosaurs have turned into birds.

Their tails are stiff

Some dinosaur movements may seem a little different to keen-eyed fans, but this is not a problem of animatronics or computer graphics. According to the same article in Wired, their “tails are tougher because it is believed that the vertebrae have fused.”

This means that instead of whipping the tails of predators like whips, they have much less flexibility. The stiff tails make them more aerodynamic, as in the case of the atrocyraptors chasing Owen’s motorcycle during the Malta episode. This also means that the giganotosaurus may not seem as light on its feet, but it can strike with its tail with more force, as in the dinosaur battle between her and the Tyrannosaurus.

Velociraptors (and other dinosaurs) have a strong maternal instinct

Life finds its way into Jurassic World: Dominion, and Blue, the franchise’s favorite predator, gives birth to a baby herself. She teaches Beta to hunt and track down her prey, avoid predators and find a safe place to sleep. Blue’s maternal instincts are accurate even for a vicious predator.

As Brusatte explained to Live Science, “We actually have fossil parents sitting in their nests and protecting their eggs—very sadly, protecting their eggs from sandstorms and floods that eventually buried them.” It’s nice to know that Blue building a Beta nest in an old bus is not just a way to anthropomorphize a predator, but also a reflection of current research.

Some dinosaurs may have lived in colder climates

After the destruction of their habitat on the island of Nublar, many dinosaurs find themselves in the world and are forced to live in a climate that seems inhospitable to them. Although it may seem strange to see an allosaurus wandering through the snowy tundra, it turns out that this is not so far-fetched.

In the same article for Live Science, Brusatte mentioned that “some dinosaurs really lived in the snow,” especially near the Arctic Circle. The earth wasn’t as cold for dinosaurs as it is today, but it’s nice to know that some of them could have survived the ice age if they had lived to see it.

Dreadnought is really that big

One new dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion is a dreadnought, which, according to Alan, has the largest mass on Earth and is much larger than brachiosaurus or Tyrannosaurus. It was discovered by Kenneth Lacovara, founding director of the Jean and Rick Edelman Fossil Park and Museum, and dean of the School of Earth and Environment.

Joining Brusatt in a conversation with Live Science, he explained that the giant sauropod (classified as a Titanosaur) had very muscular legs, “wide chest plates” and a very “wide stance”, thanks to which its body was held “parallel to the ground”. Predators are often referred to as the most massive dinosaurs in the franchise, but it’s appropriate to see herbivores that weigh 65 tons, with due respect to them.