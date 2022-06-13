Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 May Answer the Big Dominion Question

The 5th season of “Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp” can answer the big question that was asked in “The Dominion of Jurassic World” regarding the return of props from the original film. The Jurassic Park franchise has been gaining momentum for almost 30 years, and the original film was released in 1993. First released on Netflix in 2020, “Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp” is an animated spinoff of the Jurassic World franchise, telling the story of a group of teenagers who must unite to survive after dinosaurs escape from their enclosures at Camp Cretaceous Adventure Park.

The upcoming release of the fifth and final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows the recent release of Jurassic World Dominion by Colin Trevorrow, which is positioned as the conclusion of the Jurassic World saga. In the latest sequel, original actors Sam Neal, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum return, and there are also a number of references to the original Jurassic Park movie, including the return of Dennis Nedry’s (Wayne Knight) shaving cream jar with Barbasol shaving cream. Nedry used the jar in an attempt to ferry dinosaur embryos from the park to Cameron Torr’s Lewis Dodgson, a character who also returns in Jurassic World Dominion, but played by Campbell Scott.

In a new interview with THR, Trevorrow, who is the executive producer of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, says that fans who are looking for an explanation of how Dodgson got the can can find it in the upcoming season of the show. The director somehow does not definitively disclose whether the issue of shaving cream will be resolved, shyly saying: “We’ll see.” Check out Trevorrow’s full comment below:

“If you are lucky enough to watch our animated show “Cretaceous Camp”, the answer to this question may appear in the fifth season, which will be released in July. There may or may not be [an answer]. We’ll see. (Laughs.) ”

In the original Jurassic Park, Nedry created a jar in which dinosaur embryos could be stored for up to 36 hours. However, while trying to escape from the island, Nedry was killed by a Dilophaur, and the jar and its contents were apparently lost. Although Jurassic World Dominion shows that the jar was eventually discovered by Dodgson, it is unclear how the BioSyn leader really got hold of it, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous seems ready to answer that. However, despite the fact that the jar was found, it is unlikely, given the chronology of the events of the first film, that it was discovered within 36 hours, which means that the dinosaur embryos inside were probably no longer viable.

Although Trevorrow does not explicitly confirm that Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will explain how the jar ended up in Dodgson’s possession, his comment hints that this is incredibly likely. Jurassic World Dominion wasn’t particularly well received by critics, but it’s clear that Trevorrow was keen to please fans of Steven Spielberg’s original film, even going so far as to include small props such as a jar of Nedry shaving cream. For viewers who are looking for answers about how the Nedry jar ended up in Dodgson’s office in the Jurassic Dominion World, the 5th season of Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp seems to be a must-watch.