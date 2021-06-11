Jurassic World 3: New Image Reveals Feathered Dinosaur

Jurassic World: Domain got a new image that reveals the presence of a feathered dinosaur in the last film in the trilogy that started in 2015. Director Colin Trevorrow shared on his Twitter a glimpse of the new kind of creature — a small feathered animal with a landscape at the bottom full of trees and hills, which suggests that he has not yet had contact with civilization.

Since the franchise’s inception in theaters, there has been a debate raised by fans and critics about the existence of this species of dinosaur in the fictional world. This is because in the first Jurassic Park trilogy an argument was made that ancient individuals were created from a mixture of dinosaur fossil DNA with the genetic material of frogs, which could have been responsible for the removal of this type of trait.

In this way, the image can provide clues about the film’s plot, even without details officially revealed. The title will again star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong, and will feature the return of well-known characters who gave rise to the saga, such as Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, in their respective roles.

In addition, Universal Pictures released a new poster. With a mysterious meaning and how it can influence the story of the film, it shows a mosquito drinking blood from the skin of a dinosaur, with the caption “This is where it all started”. Check out!

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters in 2022, but no date set. The film began shooting in early 2020, however, due to the pandemic, production had to be suspended; filming was resumed and completed only in the second half of that year, which delayed its release on the big screen.