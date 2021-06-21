Jurassic World 3: Director Releases 1st Movie Teaser

Jurassic World 3: Director Colin Trevorrow shared this Monday (21) a preview of the third movie in the Jurassic World trilogy, entitled Dominion. The teaser will be available during the Fast and Furious 9 IMAX exhibits and shows dinosaurs in what appears to be their natural habitat 65 million years ago. In the end, you can still see some of them fighting.

The movie is expected to show dinosaurs escaping the park after the events of Jurassic World: Endangered Kingdom. Filming of the last film began in early 2020, but had to be suspended due to the pandemic, and was completed only in December.

The production will feature the return of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and, to the delight of fans of the original trilogy, actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will also return.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to open in theaters on June 10, 2022.