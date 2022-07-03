Jurassic Park: What makes this disaster story work over and over again?

The genre of disaster films is dominated by natural apocalypses, from strong earthquakes to torrential floods and catastrophic meteor impacts. Random man-made disasters are the victim of an interesting conundrum: How do people seem to keep falling victim to the same obvious mistakes, even as they mourn the loss of the past?

The Jurassic Park franchise has just massively returned to the big screen, both financially and narratively. Returning members of the original cast interact with a new cast of dinosaur ranchers and science enthusiasts. The sixth film in the franchise is controversial, but the franchise is undoubtedly gaining momentum.

The most common joke about the Jurassic Park franchise is to point out the inability of humanity to learn from its mistakes. People continue to try to bring the dinosaurs back and subjugate them to human will, but each new challenge of time and entropy brutally devours them. Whether it’s a theme park trying to make a bank by bragging about them, or a thug of the military-industrial complex trying to arm them, this is a losing proposition. The only constant is that anyone who tries to use these beautiful giant reptiles will turn out to be cruel, usually along with countless other innocent bystanders. However, time and again, people cannot resist the temptation to solve their business or government problems by recreating monsters from the distant past. Many deride this detail as a logical inconsistency, but perhaps this common mistake is actually more realistic than the alternative.

In the narrative of the ongoing franchise, everyone knows that humanity successfully bred dinosaurs based on blood samples in the nineties. By 2015, the recreator of the park decides that humanity is tired of the usual boring dinosaurs, and decides to make new cool ones. Arming the deadliest creatures that have ever lived on Earth with even more powerful natural weapons may seem like the height of arrogance, and it is. Of course, the guests, employees and producers of this crazy trick pay for this absurd decision, but those at the top get what they wanted in many ways. The people running the Jurassic World amusement park neglected safety in pursuit of profit, even with a historical example behind them. Although it seems silly to any sane person, real companies, professionals and governments make this deliberate mistake several times a year.

It is not funny to see how global mega-corporations or military contractors take wild risks in pursuit of personal profit or financial gain. While the franchise didn’t rely too heavily on social commentary, portraying responsible people as evil undermines the assumption of incompetence. As in most cases in real life, the responsible persons do not care who will suffer if there are no consequences for them. To consider them stupid or to assume that they do not know how to learn from their mistakes is the most condescending interpretation of their actions. Instead, they seek to intentionally harm others with their actions or negligently expose others to harm in pursuit of financial gain.

In both of the first two Jurassic World films, scientists take on the task of genetically improving dinosaurs. The first group seeks to make them more interesting to the fickle crowd, desperate for a steady increase in quarterly profits and shareholder satisfaction. The second team aims to improve the lethality of the dinosaur in order to sell it to the highest bidder as a deadly weapon.

In the first “Jurassic World”, the board of the theme park headquarters ordered the creation of Indominus Rex. This is an example of corporate myopia, lack of concern for human life and the desire to profit from people. Fallen Kingdom introduces Indoraptor, which mixes existing Indominus with Velociraptor DNA to make it more docile for military purposes. Using live animals as weapons has been a fairly common practice for generations, but the desire to genetically create more deadly animals is unquestionably unethical. In both cases, these solutions don’t work, but the logic behind them is pretty solid. It’s evil, but it’s perfectly reasonable.

Perhaps the appeal of the Jurassic Park franchise goes far beyond the natural love of dinosaurs. Perhaps one of the most common complaints about his storytelling is actually one of his greatest strengths. Tons of people read stories about pharmaceutical companies, landlords and entire national infrastructures that actively choose risk or guaranteed harm to innocent people every day. Instead of being incredible, it would be almost impossible to believe that the company would miss the chance to monetize dinosaurs. Based on the world around us, the Jurassic Park franchise is actually tragically one of the most realistic disaster franchises.