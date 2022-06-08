Jurassic Park: Sam Neal and Laura Dern told when they last watched the movie

“Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neal and Laura Dern talk about the last time they watched a classic movie about dinosaurs. The premiere of “Jurassic Park” took place in 1993 and this is the first film of the franchise, which continues to this day. The Jurassic franchise is based on a theme park of live cloned dinosaurs. The original Steven Spielberg film starred Neil, Dern and Jeff Goldblum as paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant, paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler and mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively, who were brought to the park as part of the safety certification.

Neil and Dern have had a long and successful career since the release of Jurassic Park. Dern’s roles in films and shows such as Blue Velvet, Wild and Big Little Lies have only strengthened her legacy. Neil’s work also covers both blockbusters and indie hits such as The Hunt for Red October, Thor: Ragnarok and the Hunt for Savages. However, their characters in Jurassic Park have played one of their most memorable roles, and they will reprise their roles as Dr. Grant and Dr. Sattler in the latest installment of the franchise, “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Now, in an interview with The New York Times, Neil and Dern reflect on the last time they sat down to watch “Jurassic Park” in its entirety. For Neil, it was in Leicester Square during the London premiere of the film, and he remembers sitting between Diana, Princess of Wales, and his 11-year-old son Tim. One of the reasons this memory is so vivid is that he gets embarrassed after Tim farted and the smell started spreading towards Princess Diana. The last time Dern watched the film was quite recently, saying that for the first time she actually watched the film in its entirety three days before the start of filming “Dominion of Jurassic World.” She notes that watching it with her daughter was an amazing experience, both in order to see the film through her daughter’s eyes, and because the film is still interesting to watch two decades later. Neil’s full quote about watching Jurassic Park at the London premiere can be read below:

The last time I watched it in its entirety was when I sat next to Princess Di in Leicester Square at the opening in London. On the other side of me was my son Tim — he was 11 years old and he was totally into it, but around the time the Tyrannosaurus appeared, Tim started farting. And the craving drifted through me to royalty! I spent the whole movie in a dirty sweat thinking, “Princess Di is being subjected to a terrible little boy farting, but she’ll think it’s me. I will be subconsciously accused of my son’s crimes, and I don’t think she will talk to me later.” But she was well-mannered and never mentioned it.

Dern also mentions that she witnessed the chemistry between her, Neil and Goldblum on screen while watching Jurassic Park, and notes that filming Jurassic Park brought the three actors closer to the point that they are still friends to this day. This camaraderie may be part of the reason that the three actors keep returning to films years later and continue to play characters that many fans have come to love over the years. It seems that in Jurassic World Dominion, the characters of Neil and Dern will become closer than ever, as a romantic element will reappear in their relationship.

Neill and Dern’s assessment of Jurassic Park and the subsequent world that continues to be built can be heard in their retellings of the last time they watched the film themselves. While their characters shouldn’t be stuck in 1993, revisiting the original film, as Dern did before filming “The Dominion of Jurassic World,” can help identify points of connection with the ever-evolving characters to make it a three-dimensional representation of Dr. Sattler. . The chance to play two characters, especially those who have been experts in their fields for so many years, does not come often, and in the run-up to Jurassic World Dominion, viewers will have to see how Dern and Neil add another layer to their already complex characters.