Jurassic Park movies deliberately weakened their best dinosaur (it worked)

Attention: spoilers for Jurassic World: Dominion Below!

The Jurassic Park franchise deliberately weakened the formidable velociraptors, and this gradual change proved to be very useful. Jurassic World: Dominion brings the raptors — primarily the main velociraptor of the series Blue and her offspring Beta — and their fellow dinosaurs back to the big screen, where humans and dinosaurs discover that they share the world with each other. It also marks another big step forward in the evolution of velociraptors in the series.

While Dominion continues to demonstrate the hunting skills of velociraptors, especially in its dynamic pursuit of Malta, it also closes the arc of predators in the Jurassic Park franchise. They were once thought of as nothing more than intelligent killing machines. However, the velociraptors were gradually moving in a completely different direction.

This does not mean that neither the velociraptors nor the new Dominion dinosaurs, the atrociraptors, were deprived of fangs, literally or metaphorically. However, their transformation during the nearly three decades of the Jurassic Park franchise has turned predators into dinosaurs that have become shockingly related from a human perspective. This is where the velociraptors started in Jurassic Park and where they have progressed in Jurassic World: Dominion.

The Velociraptors from Jurassic Park were scary hunters

When they were first introduced in Jurassic Park, velociraptors were created as intelligent and ruthless predators. Even more than how long director Steven Spielberg delayed showing the T-Rex, the velociraptors didn’t appear on screen until the third act. Fully matching the description of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neal) As insidious and coordinated pack hunters, Jurassic Park portrays velociraptors as villains from prehistoric slasher.

While velociraptors were relatively few in number in “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” on Sorna Island, also known as Zone B, they continued to live up to their reputation in a tense sequence of hunting long grass and rescuing a human character from them to an abandoned InGen complex. While the arrival of the Tyrannosaurus was at least marked by a warning in the form of water ripples and thunderous footsteps, the predators crept up and killed their prey in the blink of an eye. No matter how terrifying the velociraptors in Jurassic Park and The Lost World are, the Jurassic Park franchise will soon start showing them from the other side.

Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Weakened (and humanized) velociraptors

“Jurassic Park III” delved into Grant’s discoveries about the vast intelligence of velociraptors with the disclosure of their ability to communicate with each other, an element that, according to Sam Neal, adds support to the fact that “Jurassic Park III” is underestimated. This has led to the predators being shown as more than a community simply trying to recover eggs hastily stolen from their nest by Grant graduate student Billy Brennan (Alessandro Nivola). While velociraptors were still dinosaurs to be feared, Jurassic Park III was the first film in the series to portray them in a less-than-sinister light.

Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom have further humanized velociraptors thanks to the relationship between Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and his trained raptor Blue. Not only has Blue demonstrated the sharp wit that predators are known for, she has also become a staple of the franchise thanks to her genuine connection to Grady. Only on one velociraptor did the Jurassic World films show that dinosaur species were more than just wild hunters, but could really establish strong relationships with people. After Blue was released along with the other dinosaurs in the final of Fallen Kingdom, her journey and the journey of the velociraptors took another huge step in the Dominion.

Jurassic World Dominion Completes Velociraptor Shift in Jurassic Park

Four years after The Fallen Kingdom, Dominion shows Blue building her nest near the log cabin of Owen Grady, Claire Deering (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Macy Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) and raising her little offspring Beta. After Beta is kidnapped by Biosyn dinosaur poachers, Grady gives Blue a promise to bring her young predator home. Although an enraged Blue cannot contain her angry growl at Grady, their bond is strong because Grady keeps his word when he fulfills his promise to Blue by the end of the film.

Although Blue’s role in the Dominion is rather minor, her connection to Grady is still palpable in her decision to camp nearby and keep an eye on the cabin, as if seeing herself as the protector of him, Claire and Macy. Beta also acts as a vessel for the humanization of velociraptors with her own nascent connection to the human trio.