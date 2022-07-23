Jurassic Park is releasing a new disgusting toy, and I need it as soon as possible

The loudest noise coming from Comic-Con in San Diego is almost always associated with upcoming film and TV adaptations, especially in the genres of superheroes, science fiction or fantasy, but in collector circles there is always a rush around works of art, figurines, comics and Funko. Pops, too. Quite a few franchises use the annual convention, which returned in person this year to tease or fully present new offerings, and this year the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise was no exception. Mattel has given fans a glimpse of the mass of dinosaur figurines on the horizon, and there’s one I can’t get enough of.

Remember that scene in Jurassic Park where Dr. Sattler digs into dinosaur excrement to try to figure out what’s going on with triceratops? Well, it rolls out like a toy.

As you can see in the picture, the figure of Dr. Sattler comes with replaceable hands. So if you want her to be cleaner and more in line with how she starts the tour, you can certainly leave her like that. If you want her to get a little rougher, you can just swap hands and she will be covered in dirt quickly. The hideous and amazing figurine is equally set to hit the market later this year, along with a dilophosaurus that looks like it’s ready to spray Dennis Nedry’s stupid thieving face.

Jurassic Park has remained popular since its first release. The franchise’s collectible market has always been hot, but now is an especially good time to release this action figure, given that Dr. Sattler, played by the wonderful Laura Dern, has just returned to Jurassic World 3, along with the characters played by her co-stars of the original film Sam Neal and Jeff Goldblum. The film, titled Jurassic World Dominion, was released in theaters back in June and has grossed almost a billion dollars since its release.

Unsurprisingly, Mattel has also been successful, presenting numerous other San Diego Comic-Con debuts for other franchises. Quite a few WWE figurines have debuted, including some cute new retro ones. In addition, for the 40th anniversary of He-Man, the popular manufacturer gave fans some amazing Hot Wheels pop culture crossovers and a lot of toys.

Over the past decade, the figurine market has really expanded to cater to both children who want toys to play and collectors who are willing to pay for a more first-class experience. No matter what you can do with this Dr. Sattler action figure, it’s a must-have for any Jurassic Park fan, and it will also be a great conversation starter considering how memorable this scene is almost thirty years later.