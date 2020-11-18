Jupyter, a malware that can be carried on your cell phone

It arrives, it is installed, and now it does nothing. It goes dormant, in hibernation, ‘asleep’ so to speak. And then she acts when the order is given. You have been with that for months inside your mobile or PC, and you don’t know. And what is more curious: its creators have been releasing updates for months to update it, just as if it were the WhatsApp or Twitter app. It’s Jupyter malware, a new player on the crowded computer virus scene.

Jupyter sleeping Trojan malware

According to Panda Security experts, the company behind one of the best-known computer antivirus in the sector, in recent weeks the Jupyter malware has begun to see the light, “which had been” hibernating “since the summer, or even earlier, in thousands of electronic devices from all over the world ”. It is a new Trojan created by cybercriminals of Russian origin, or that at least as indicated by Panda “communicate in Russian language”.

Jupyter has been created to steal all the information stored on the ‘key rings’ of the computers and mobile phones of its victims: Once installed on a computer or mobile, the malware accesses all the users and passwords stored in the browsers Chrome and Firefox. Therefore, the cybercriminals who have developed it can “get hold of all the profiles of a user if they are stored on their computer”. In this way, they gain access to:

– Current accounts

– All credit cards

– All the online stores in which you have made purchases

– To your emails and social networks

A malware that updates like an app

But according to Panda, the greatest risk of this new cyber threat is that in addition to collecting data, “its code is designed to leave back doors open on the systems it infects.” And in addition, malware is capable of being updated every time antivirus developers advance in its detection, just as if it were a normal mobile app, so that it continues to go unnoticed.

The threat of the back doors that this malware leaves open is due to the fact that, in addition to stealing access credentials to social networks, email or even online stores and digital banking, cybercriminals can leave the computer “waiting” for them so that they can finish off stealing directly from your infected computer.

How? Thanks to the back door that Jupyter creates and opens, a hacker can enter your computer, get all the information that Jupyter has previously stolen and, incidentally, install more malware with which to mine cryptocurrencies or infect other devices with the same virus.

To get an idea of ​​the degree of activity of Jupyter, last May it was updated up to 9 times to avoid the security systems devised by Antivirus to hunt you down. And the creators of the Trojan released their most recent software update not long ago, in the second week of this November.



