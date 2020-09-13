It turns out that Jupiter’s moons are warmer than they should be. It is stated that the reason for this situation may be that they heat each other.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the Solar System and with its enormous size and gravity, it protects other planets, especially the Earth, from meteorites. There are many satellites, large and small, around the planet.

There is an average distance of 778 million kilometers between the planet and the sun. Considering the distance, it is striking that Jupiter’s moons are warmer than they should be. The reason for this situation may be that they heat each other.

Jupiter and its moons heat each other

Until now, the effect of the planet has been cited as the cause of the warming of Jupiter’s moons. The gigantic planet moves its satellites in orbit to warm them. Until now, the reason for the temperature difference was shown as this effect.

The new model revealed in recent studies focused on the ability of satellites to heat each other. According to the researchers’ assumptions, the interactions of these celestial bodies with each other can produce more heat than the planet produces.

This is actually a surprise, said planetary scientist Hamish Hay, one of the researchers. Because the satellites are much smaller than the planet, and it was not expected to produce such a large ripple effect. It is stated that the new research is important for astronomers to better understand the system consisting of Jupiter and its satellites.

Jupiter could be a system in itself

The gas giant Jupiter has at least 79 satellites detected so far in its orbit. The four largest of these satellites are also known as Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. According to scientists, these four satellites are large enough to form oceans of liquid water beneath their surfaces. Io is hot enough to accommodate more than 400 active volcanoes.

According to the researchers, the ripple effect that occurs as something is pushed and pulled is an obstacle for these satellites to become frozen masses. The researchers aim to make new discoveries by going on these studies.



