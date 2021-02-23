Jupiter’s Legacy: Netflix releases trailer

This Tuesday (23), Netflix released the trailer and premiere date for the new series based on Mark Millar’s comics, Jupiter’s Legacy. The adaptation will be available in streaming on May 7, 2021.

The rights to the work have been owned by Netflix since 2017. Since then, the partnership between the platform and Millarworld, Millar’s company, had a series of The Magic Order comic in development. Even a trailer was released in 2018. However, the project was discontinued.

On the other hand, the adaptation of Jupiter’s Legacy is already in post-production and the first fruit of the collaboration is already confirmed.

Check out the following teaser:

Jupiter’s Legacy: learn more about the first series of the partnership between Netflix and Millaroworld

Jupiter’s Legacy is a superhero epic spanning decades and navigating through complex family dynamics of power and loyalty. After nearly a century of keeping humanity safe, the first generation of superheroes turn to their children to continue their legacies.

The tension increases when young heroes, hungry to prove their values, face difficulties in meeting expectations arising from their parents’ famous reputations, in addition to their personal demands.

The series will star Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson, Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson, Ben Daniels as Walton Sampson, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson, Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson, Mike Wade as Fitz Small and Matt Lante as George Hutchene.

Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, co-creator of the comics, will serve as executive producers alongside Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim. In addition, Steven S. DeKnight, who worked on Daredevil, will be the showrunner.

The first season of Jupiter’s Legacy will have 8 episodes and will arrive on Netflix on May 7th. Be sure to check it out!