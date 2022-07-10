“Junior” graduate Laura Benanti and her husband Patrick Brown welcome a second daughter through a surrogate mother

Patrick Brown and Laura Benanti. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Oh, baby! Laura Benanti and her husband Patrick Brown had their second child.

“Welcome to this world, Louise Georgia Benanti-Brown. On July 9 at 2:43 we were blessed with the birth of our second daughter,” the 42—year-old Junior graduate wrote on Instagram on Saturday, July 9, sharing a picture of her two children. “Like many, there were many problems on the way to the growth of our family.”

Benanti, who gave birth to daughter Ella in February 2017, noted that the couple welcomed their new baby with the help of a gestational carrier.

“Our journey was also marked by the privilege of going different ways to raise our family,” the Broadway veteran wrote in her Saturday social media post. “In particular, our wonderful surrogate (an angel on earth) who carried our precious baby girl and gave her into our arms; an otherworldly generosity of spirit, body and kindness that can never be compensated. … Ella and Louise 🌈 Rainbow babies. Sisters of the Rainbow.

The Supergirl graduate married Brown in November 2015 at Riverside Church in Harlem, New York. Eventually, in August 2017, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child after previously suffering a miscarriage.

“The day I found out I was pregnant was the happiest day of my life,” Benanti wrote in a March 2015 essay for The Huffington Post. “I’ve wanted to become a mom for a long time, and at 36 it finally happened. …Why don’t we talk about it anymore? After this happened to me, I talked to women I felt relatively close to who had experienced the same thing and I never even knew. … I hope that talking about this in an open forum can heal at least a little. Sometimes it can be helpful to know that someone has experienced the same pain as you and that they hold you in their heart.”

After greeting their rainbow baby Ella, who is now 5 years old, the actress continued to document her baby’s milestones through social networks and talk about her motherhood.

“I’ve always wanted to be an artist. I’ve always wanted to be a mother. My wonderful husband Patrick makes it possible,” the Tony Award winner wrote on Instagram in May. “Thank you, my love, for being the backbone of our family. For running our house, taking care of our daughter, taking care of our dogs, taking care of my heart and making sure that I don’t get small, and all this while paving my own way in this world.”

At the time, she added: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams, and for reminding me that by doing so I am showing our daughter that she can fulfill her dreams, whatever they may be. There is not a minute of the day when I am not inspired by my love for you.”