Jungle Cruise; trailer, release date, cast and where to watch online

Jungle Cruise: We tell you everything you need to know before the premiere of Jungle Cruise in Spain, scheduled for July 30, 2021. Adventure time. Jungle Cruise is a few hours from its premiere on the big screen. The new Disney production will arrive in our theaters on July 30. For this reason, in this piece we will review the information you should know before putting yourself in front of it.

Cast height

The Jungle Cruise posters feature two exceptional actors. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt lead a cast that is joined by names such as Dani Rovira, Jesse Plemons, Edgar Ramirez and Jack Whitehall, among others.

The address, in this case, corresponds to Jaume Collect-Serra. The Catalan has in his career with films such as A night to survive, The passenger, Without identity and Without scales. Yes, as you can see, Liam Neeson has been his favorite actor for the last ten years.

Then we leave you the complete cast and their respective roles.

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton)

Jesse Plemons (Prince Joachin)

Jack Whitehall (McGregor Houghton)

Veronica Falcon (Sam)

Édgar Ramírez (Aguirre)

Dani Rovira (Sancho)

Paul Giamatti (Nile)

Andy Nyman (Sir James Hobbs-Coddington)

Quim Gutiérrez (Melchor)

Nick benseman

David lengel

Keith Arthur Bolden

Victoria Blade

Brooke jaye taylor

Vince pisani