Jungle Cruise: The Rock Movie Hits Theaters And Disney + In July

Jungle Cruise: Write it on your calendar: the movie Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, and Emily Blunt, hits theaters on July 30. On the same day, the title will be available on Disney + through the Premier Access feature, where subscribers can check out the launch before everyone else for an additional fee.

At first, the announcement was made by Dwayne Johnson, who had his Young Rock series renewed on NBC recently, on his official Instagram profile. The actor is also one of the project’s executive producers, whose narrative was inspired by one of Disney’s most famous theme parks.

Jungle Cruise: learn more about the new Disney movie with Dwayne Johnson

Until its debut date, this will be the fifth film released with the simultaneous feature of Disney +, created mainly as an alternative to producers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to it, Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon also arrived on the streaming platform through Premier Access, becoming available to all subscribers after some time at no additional cost.

Disney has even announced that Cruella and Black Widow, who arrive on May 28 and July 9, respectively, will premiere simultaneously in theaters and at Disney + Premier Access.

Jungle Cruise also features Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti in the cast. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with screenplay by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. In the plot, viewers will venture out with Captain Frank Wolff and researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

The two will explore the Amazon jungle together with La Quila, Frank’s ruined boat. Lily is determined to discover the secrets of an ancient tree with unmatched healing skills, something that could change the whole future of medicine.

However, the unlikely duo will encounter numerous dangers throughout their journey, including supernatural forces from the lush rainforest. It seems like a lot of fun, doesn’t it?

So don’t miss it! Jungle Cruise opens on July 30.