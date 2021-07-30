Jungle Cruise: Movie With The Rock and Emily Blunt Debuts on Disney+

Jungle Cruise: Now available on Disney+ is the movie Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The plot was inspired by one of Disney’s most famous theme parks.

In the film, Dwayne Johnson plays Frank Wolff, a captain who must take British scientist Dr. Lily Houghton, played by Blunt, and her brother McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) to the Amazon River, in search of the Tree of Life, which has powers healing magicians.

As before, people who want to watch the movie in streaming will have to pay the Premier Access fee.

In addition to Dwayne Johnson and Elimy Blunt, the cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. The direction is in the hands of Jaume Collet-Serra and the screenplay is by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.