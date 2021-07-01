Jungle Cruise: Movie Wins Trailers With Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise: Just a month before Jungle Cruise’s debut in theaters and on the Disney+ platform, the entertainment giant has released two new trailers for the adventure film, this time focusing on the characters of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and the plot takes place in the Amazon jungle.

Jungle Cruise was supposed to have opened in theaters last year, but it was one of many works delayed by the new coronavirus pandemic. Set to open on July 30, the film is set in the early 20th century and revolves around a ship’s captain named Frank – played by Johnson.

In the plot, Frank is enlisted to take British scientist Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) and her brother McGregor Houghton (Jack Whitehall) on a grand adventure in search of the Tree of Life in the middle of the Amazon River. A legend says that the tree possesses healing powers that could revolutionize modern medicine.

Johnson’s character is skeptical of the journey, while Blunt plays a hopeful Lily – like a female Indiana Jones. The duo will face threats from humans and other creatures. The new teasers give fans a more humanized view of the characters and show the origins of their union.

Jungle Cruise: premiere date and trailers

In the trailers, the two actors made very funny introductions about their characters, with jokes directed at each other. They even misnamed each other on purpose, with Blunt referring to Johnson as “Dave Gobson” and the actor calling her “Ethel Brunt”.

Remembering that the movie opens on July 30th.

See the new trailers below.

Dwayne Johnson presents Skipper Frank

Emily Blunt introduces Lily Houghton

What to expect from the Jungle Cruise movie?

The film is inspired by an attraction of the same name at Disneyland’s Magic Kingdom theme park and has been planned for ten years – the cast, however, which also includes actors Édgar Ramírez, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti, was only presented in 2018.

The film drew many comparisons to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which was also inspired by an attraction at the company’s parks. The expectation is that with big names like Johnson and Blunt in the cast, Jungle Cruise will also become a franchise full of adventures – and sequels.