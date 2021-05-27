Jungle Cruise: Disney Movie Gets Trailer With Villain Prince Joachim

Jungle Cruise: Disney released, this Thursday (27th), the 2nd official trailer for Jungle Cruise, a film based on one of the main attractions of the entertainment company’s amusement parks. The new teaser features the villain Prince Joachim, played by actor Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad).

The video also tells a little about the plot of the production. The characters Frank Wolff and Doctor Lily Houghton, played by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, respectively, are looking for a tree that has magical healing powers.

The adventure to find this plant takes the protagonists to the Amazon, where they are faced with supernatural dangers.

Check out the new trailer with Portuguese subtitles for the feature film below:

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Orphan), this was another production affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The film should have premiered in the middle of 2020, but ended up being moved to 2021 because of the closing of cinemas around the world.

With a Pirates of the Caribbean style of action, adventure and comedy, Jungle Cruise is a family-oriented production. The cast consists of names like Édgar Ramirez, Paul Giamatti, Jack Whitehall, Andy Nyman, Quim Gutiérrez and Simone Lockhart.

The film opens in July 2021 in Brazilian cinemas and on the Disney + Premier Access platform, a streaming service that charges an additional amount for subscribers to see productions that premiered on the big screen.