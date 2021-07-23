Jungle Cruise 2: Dwayne Johnson already thinking about movie sequel

Jungle Cruise is the next big Disney release to hit theaters. The film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is inspired by the park’s eponymous attraction and is one of the studio’s biggest bets during the summer season in the United States.

The expectation with the success of the production is so great that Johnson has already discussed the possibility of a sequel. Although the information has not been confirmed, the actor seems to be confident in the idea, betting on his own charisma and on Blunt’s.

The two Hollywood stars hit it off during production, with Johnson casting the actress to star in an as-yet-unannounced film project he’s producing.

“She’s not just a huge movie star, but more importantly, she’s actually the most empathetic human being I’ve ever met,” Johnson told THR about Blunt.

Jungle Cruise accompanies Captain Frank (Johnson), who will be responsible for taking Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt), a British scientist on a fantastic journey. They set out in search of the legendary Tree of Life, which Houghton believes he can use its powers to advance medicine.

Glenn Ficarra (Pequeno) and Josh Goldstein (American Dreams) lead the writing team, which also includes Michael Green (American Gods), John Norville (The Passion Game) and John Requa (Pequeno).

Jungle Cruise hits theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th.