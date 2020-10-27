Jungkook’s “Your Eyes Tell” triumphs as the soundtrack

Thanks to Jungkook’s “Your Eyes Tell” being part of a movie soundtrack, the BTS member’s song has returned to the top.

‘Your Eyes Tell’ also known as ‘Kimi No Me Ga Toikakete Iru’ recently opened in theaters in Japan and South Korea on October 23.

The Japanese remake of a 2011 South Korean film ‘Always’ follows the heartbreaking story of a once promising kickboxer and a blind girl who lost his sight and his family due to an accident.

As is known, Jungkook composed and wrote the original soundtrack (OST) for the film with the same title ‘Your Eyes Tell’.

He previously mentioned that he actually made the melody originally for his mixtape, but since it turned out exceptionally well, it was added to BTS’s Japanese album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey’.

It was previously reported that the director of the film fell in love with Jungkook’s demo that actually shipped at the last minute.

Jungkook, who is also the lead producer of the hit song ‘Magic Shop’, now officially becomes the first foreign artist to compose an OST for a Japanese movie.

The idol received many accolades from the media and fans around the world, and was considered a genius songwriter on Japanese television shows and BTS interviews.

Your Eyes Tell was supposed to be a song from Jungkook's mixtape but the song was too good that BH used it for the new Japan album. He's this talented. He can create wonders because he was born for this. He was born a genius. Jungkook, the Renaissance Man. pic.twitter.com/qqKaoJtHoH — AMA⁷ (@jjkAMA07) July 30, 2020

Your Eyes Tell returns to the top of the music charts

When ‘Your Eyes Tell’ was first released in July this year, it quickly became a huge hit and dominated the international and Japanese charts.

It ranked # 1 on iTunes Japan, beating out the hottest Japanese singer and digimon’s newest song, Kenshi Yonezu.

The OST ranked # 1 on the popular Japanese charts, that is, LINE Music Daily and Real-time, Mora Daily and Real-time, also Recochoku Daily, which is harder for K-pop acts to infiltrate.

It also debuted at # 1 on the Oricon Daily chart with 13,089 sales, becoming BTS’s highest debut sales on this chart. ‘Your Eyes Tell’ also became the largest Oricon streaming debut for a Korean act in history with 5.1 million streams before ‘Dynamite’ took the throne.

The OST debuted at # 8 on Billboard Hot100 Japan and also peaked at # 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales. It is also the fastest song by an Asian act to reach 100 No. 1s on iTunes and the first BTS song to top the 8 largest music markets on the iTunes chart.

Kmedia reports that on Your eyes tell’s chart achievements:

#1: Line Music Daily & Real-time, Mora Daily & Real-time, Recochoku Daily

#1 on Oricon Daily chart w/ 13,089 sales

#1 in 95 countries iTunes Top Songs Charts (🇺🇸🇯🇵🇬🇧🇫🇷🇩🇪 etc) in 2 days → set record for a BTS 🇯🇵 song pic.twitter.com/OkqnpYuzIs — ᴮᴱbora⁷ (@modooborahae) July 18, 2020

Now that the film has hit theaters, the heartbreaking OST has gained an even wider public reach and this was reflected in the song rising up the charts again.

Following the film’s theatrical release, ‘Your Eyes Tell’ was ranked 13th on LINE Music Top 100 Songs Japan (10.25), 17th on Recochoku (10.25) and 4th on LINE Music K -pop Top50 (10.24).

The OST peaked at No. 3 on Amazon’s Bestsellers List and re-entered the iTunes Worldwide Chart at No. 196, also climbed 13 spots on iTunes Japan to land at No. 24 (10.24) and continued. moving up to the chart at # 20 (10.25).

Your Eyes Tell is currently #3 on Amazon’s Best Sellers list following the release of the movie 💜 pic.twitter.com/Fo5X8tiwiB — JKUSA (@USAJUNGKOOK) October 25, 2020

‘Your Eyes Tell’ has been consistently on the Billboard Japan Hot100 charts for several weeks since its release and this week it is at No. 63.

Due to the popularity of the song in Japan, Joysound Japan launched a collaboration campaign with the film ‘Your Eyes Tell’ in which the soundtrack composed by Jungkook will be distributed for a limited time as a karaoke song with the background of scenes from the movie.

Joysound Japan released a collaboration campaign with "Your Eyes Tell" Movie in which BTS Song, 'Your Eyes Tell' composed by Jungkook will be distributed on a limited time as a Karaoke song w/ the background of images from the movie.#정국 #Jungkook #ジョングク @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/aMAiQEMEXU — Jungkook ASIA ⟬⟭⁷ (@JungkookAsia_) October 25, 2020

Jungkook’s popularity in Japan appears to rise even more than before and is demonstrated by his all-time smash hit ‘Euphoria,’ which re-enters iTunes Japan and simultaneously charters on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify in Japan. (10.24).

Jungkook really is talented in music production, composing, and songwriting. Being the main producer of hits like ‘Magic Shop’ and ‘Love Is Not Over’, he proved capable of producing distinctive and sophisticated melodies.

Jungkook’s creative composition on ‘Your Eyes Tell’ speaks to his talent and hard work, and as J-hope said, “I think Jungkook is a genius.” Will you see the new movie that has the music composed by JK? Do you like this song? At Somagnews we want to know your opinion.



