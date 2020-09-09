Jungkook’s powerful voice is unique for this reason

Jungkook has a unique register in his voice, the BTS singer received some comments from the vocal coach Kim Jehoon, this the specialist commented.

BTS’s Golden Maknae entered Big Hit Entertainment to pursue his dream of becoming a K-pop idol, even though the boy already had great talent, within the company he perfected his vocal technique and other details that he puts into practice when he sings.

One of the most important phases for a singer is the study of his voice, knowing how to know it, recognizing its power, its style, its limits and scope, an artist must constantly be taking interpretation classes to take care of his work tool.

Kim Jehoon, is one of the most recognized voice coaches in South Korea, the voice specialist has a channel on the YouTube platform, where he uploads videos reacting, criticizing and analyzing the voice of various figures of Korean pop .

A few days ago, Jehoon published a video conducting a study of Jungkook’s voice and technique, the vocal coach spoke about Jungkook’s tonality and reacted to the idol’s way of singing in different presentations such as Carpool Karaoke in the program ‘ The Late Late Show ‘with James Corden, where the BTS star performed the high note of the song’ ON ‘and some covers of the represented by Big Hit Entertainment.

Kim Jehoon said that the breathing of the Bangtan Boys member is incredible, he has a special ability to take in air and combines it very well with a good articulation of words, as a result a voice is quite in tune and unique.

The teacher commented that Jungkook can sing any style since his voice has many nuances that can be adapted to low or high tones giving versatility to the singing of the interpreter of ‘Dynamite’, Kim explained:

It sounds very stable, when you try to sing it, you will find it extremely difficult to get it to sound in tune.

Jehoon mentioned that Jungkook knows very well how to specify all the rhythms he sings, that is, he has a highly developed musical ear, adding precision and strength to all his tracks. Kim ended by saying:

Jungkook may have put in a lot of effort so far, but there is no denying that he was born with all this talent.

Watch the video of Kim Jehoon:



