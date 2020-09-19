Jungkook’s life before the Bangtan Boys hit worldwide

BTS: What was Jungkook like before Bangtan Boys? Here’s why 7 labels fought over the idol

BTS has one of the most inspiring success stories ever. Coming from a small label, the group was considered underdog early in their career because they were represented by a small agency back then, but everything changed thanks to ARMY, who helped catapult the boyband to international success.

With their latest single, “Dynamite,” reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the boys are more popular than ever. Of course, the older they get, the more people are curious about the lives of the members before finding fame, especially the youngest of them, Jungkook.

Fans who are curious about what Jungkook did before BTS will be shocked to hear all about his background.

Jungkook’s debut

Jungkook debuted with BTS when he was only 16 years old, so fans feel like they have grown up alongside him, especially since they have seen some of his biggest milestones on the boyband’s YouTube channel.

Unlike the other members, who were trainees during high school and debuted around the age of 18, Jungkook’s debut at 15 meant that fans were able to witness the idol graduate from middle and high school, and celebrate his teenage birthdays. with him and the members.

Where did BTS’s Jungkook grow up?

The most basic information that fans should know about Jungkook is that he was born as Jeon Jung-kook on September 1, 1997 in Busan, a city on the southeast coast of South Korea.

Jungkook has returned to his roots and has performed in Busan several times, such as in June 2019 for BTS’s 5th Muster concert, during which Jungkook called himself “the pride of Busan.”

Now, Jungkook, along with the rest of BTS, is based in Seoul, where Big Hit’s headquarters are located.

Who were your first musical inspirations?

One artist who has been on Jungkook’s music playlist for what seems like forever has been Justin Bieber. They both have similar vocal styles perfect for R&B, so it’s no wonder the “Yummy” singer served as one of Jungkook’s musical inspirations.

In a November 2017 interview with the Adam Bomb Show, Jungkook even named Justin Bieber as his favorite artist of all time, which is a great statement.

To show his love for the Biebs, Jungkook covered their songs like “2U”, “Nothing Like Us” and “10,000 Hours” over the years.

Jungkook has also been a huge fan of Tori Kelly and IU for years. Since he enjoys IU’s music so much, he couldn’t help but be a fan of her a few times when they were in the same place.

Where did Jungkook audition besides Big Hit?

According to Soompi, in 2011, Jungkook participated in the reality show Superstar K3 when he was only 14 years old. He didn’t get very far in the competition, but his audition left a huge impression on major labels.

Check out Jungkook’s cover of 2 AM’s “This Song” for Superstar K3 below:

“After appearing on the show, I received love calls from seven different agencies,” Jungkook revealed during BTS’s appearance on the Mnet variety show New Yang Nam Show in February 2017.

In the end, Jungkook chose Big Hit because he was inspired by RM. who was the first member to join the agency.

Where did BTS’s Jungkook train?

Once he joined Big Hit, Jungkook traveled abroad to the United States to train as a dancer. In a 2013 blog post, Jungkook revealed that his lessons took place in Los Angeles the previous year and lasted for about a month. When he wasn’t training, he was sightseeing.

To accompany his post, Jungkook shared the following video from his practice sessions:

That’s pretty much everything fans need to know about Jungkook’s life before he debuted alongside his BTS bandmates in 2013. He’s come a long way, and the best part is that he’ll keep getting better and better as he goes. the years go by.



