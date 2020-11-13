Jungkook’s ‘Euphoria’ makes history on Billboard charts

BTS’s Jungkook extended his record as the longest-running K-Pop idol on the Billboard charts.

This week, both ‘Euphoria’ and ‘My Time’ entered Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart at 18th and 7th, respectively. ‘Euphoria’ had spent a total of 38 weeks on the chart, extending its record as the longest K-Pop solo song.

For its part ‘My Time’, which went on for 35 weeks, was the second longest K-Pop solo song (tying with Jimin’s ‘Filter’). As we mentioned in The Truth News, BTS’s Jungkook extended her reign as the longest K-Pop idol on the list with ‘Euphoria.’

Despite being released months later and without an official MV, ‘Euphoria’ continued to have its own success and even peaked at number 5 on Billboard. The song was supposed to have made it to the Billboard Hot100 as well if it had had a proper release and MV.

According to K-Pop columnist Jeff Benjamin. He wrote: “There is a part of me that wonders if ‘Euphoria’ could have made the Hot 100l as well. It was the best-selling and streamed song after the single … although it doesn’t have an official music video. Thoughts?”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHLE9dmhhM-/?utm_source=ig_embed

Jungkook continues to make history with ‘Euphoria’

If you missed it, in August 2019, Jungkook broke a 5-year record held by Taeyang when ‘Euphoria’ spent 22 weeks on Billboard World’s Digital Song Sales chart, beating out ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’ from Taeyang, who was on the list for 21 weeks.



