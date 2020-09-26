Jungkook’s Euphoria and My Time make Billboard history

Jeon Jungkook seizes two very important places on Billboard’s worldwide digital song sales chart, the BTS idol has been on the chart for more than 30 consecutive weeks with his songs ‘My Time’ and ‘Euphoria’.

The Golden Maknae of the Bangtan Boys continues to make history in music and its impact is incredible, as it has a lot of influence within the youth, its followers and the generations that identify with its message.

Jungkook has shown different facets, one of them in composition, where the idol seeks to communicate in a sincere way with his audience, managing to create a bond between fan artist.

The minor member of BTS is on the rise and two of his songs have been on one of the top charts in the industry for several weeks, Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart.

BTS’S JUNGKOOK’S ‘MY TIME’ AND ‘EUPHORIA’ TAKE OVER THE BILLBOARD WORLD DIGITAL SONG SALES LIST.

The World Digital Song Sales, or Billboard’s world digital song sales list, is a graph that measures the music purchases of the international public in different online applications.

Jungkook has long remained within the Billboard rankings with ‘My Time’ and ‘Euphoria’, two emotional songs that continue to reach the heart of his entire fandom.

‘Euphoria’ belongs to the ‘Love Yourself’ record era, has 32 weeks on Billboard’s worldwide digital song sales chart and is currently at number 22, allowing Jungkook to create a new brand.

Another achievement that Jungkook can also boast is that his song “My Time” has been on the Billboard chat for more than 30 weeks and is number 6 on the famous list. OMG!



