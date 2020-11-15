Jungkook: What makes this BTS member so popular?

This is why Jeon Jungkook is one of the most popular members of BTS.

BTS has broken barriers on a global scale, and in recent years it has accumulated a number of awards and accolades, both in its home country, continent, and the rest of the world.

A lot can be said, so let’s dive into a couple of reasons why BTS is so popular and Junkook most of all.

The BTS members have spoken about their struggles, especially regarding mental health, and have been very candid with ARMY about it, being role models and comfort to young people through their journey and experiences.

They are ambassadors for UNICEF #ENDViolence through their Love Myself campaign, which led to them attending the United Nations General Assembly and RM delivering the speech on behalf of BTS.

What makes Jungkook so famous?

He is the youngest member of BTS, but don’t mistake age for inexperience. Jungkook takes front and center during many of BTS’s songs and as he grows up, so do his skills.

While ARMY is well aware of his talents, the rest of South Korea also had a chance to be impressed when he appeared last year on the popular TV show King of Masked Singer.

Fun fact: He auditioned for a Korean singing show and after his performance video made the rounds in the entertainment industry, he was one of the most in-demand K-pop trainees ever.

Jungkook is called the “golden maknae”, or younger brother, due to his broad skill set. He and BTS’s Jimin are known to practice choreography together.



