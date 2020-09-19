SPOILER ALERT! Jungkook of the group BTS revealed in the new movie “Break the Silence: Persona” that he wishes to further develop his solo potential.

The boys of BTS are a week away from releasing the movie “Break the Silence: Persona” in some countries like Mexico, thousands of movie theaters will witness the impact and popularity of the K-pop band.

Big Hit Entertainment has revealed some trailers, moving posters and official images of the film, the public that has followed the career of Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and RM will be able to see the effort and work of the idols on the stage.

Some scenes from “Break the Silence: Persona” are very emotional and will focus on the deepest thoughts of the BTS members.

Jungkook wants to try new things as an artist (SPOILER ALERT)

Jungkook talked about the things he wants to try for himself and the plans he has for the future. ARMY who have already seen the film have shared small previews of what they were able to enjoy during the film.

In a part of the film, Big Hit Entertainment’s Golden Maknae referred to the value he has as an artist for the entire team, the idol originally from the city of Mandeok-dong in Busan, South Korea, explained that he knows he has a lot of influence. and impact on each creative process of the band.

Jungkook is eager to try something new in his career as an international music star and some of the thoughts that concern him most have to do with his future, said the ‘Dynamite’ singer:

“If I had to try something as a solo artist to inspire a lot of people, I wonder, could I do it alone?”

The smallest member of BTS knows perfectly what identity he wants to have as a singer, he is also aware of the goal he wants to achieve with his music, but he still has fears and insecurities about his path.

“I would like to be the type of person who takes responsibility for what he says, I keep saying things, but I do not hold them, I am like a greedy child and I am stupid to know it.”

Despite the statements, ARMY understands that Kookie wants to try to develop his potential as an artist beyond the k-pop group; However, they hope Jungkook will decide to pursue a solo career in a few more years. Do you think Jungkook could continue to release songs as a solo artist but still be in BTS?



