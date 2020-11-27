Jungkook wants to be known for his talent, not beauty

Jungkook is one of the most recognizable members of BTS but has recently signaled that he wants to be seen for his work more than his beauty.

South Korean music group BTS achieved surprising world-class popularity which does not stop and continues to grow, but Jungkook is one of the members who has stood out the most in recent days, especially after he was declared as the Sexiest man in the world in 2020 by People magazine.

But Jungkook has revealed that he does not want to be recognized only by this type of news, or for example in which it is said that his popularity is capable of turning any product into a sales success.

And while it’s true that BTS’s Golden Maknae is more than just a celebrity and influencer, the 23-year-old is a great artist with incredible talent.

Jungkook the talented member of BTS

To begin with, Jungkook’s calm, reserved and shy personality helps him a lot to contain a passion that guides him to strive in everything he does since self-satisfaction and happiness are important to them is like a reward for him.

Of course, all that determination culminates in great creative works, such as when on June 10, 2020, he registered with KOMCA as a performer, composer and writer of his song “Still with You” which was for the celebration of the seventh anniversary of BTS . This is his ninth song under his name.

Recently with the release of the new BTS album, it became known that it was Golden Maknae who was the director of ‘Life goes on’, ‘BE’ main theme song.



