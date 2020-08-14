Jungkook visited I-LAND and made a joke

Jungkook showed his funny side while visiting the I-LAND boys’ house. Mnet’s survival show featured some very special guests during its most recent episode, as the guys from BTS were part of this show and showed some fun moments.

As the BTS members toured the site where the I-LAND contestants will be staying for the next few days, they curiously looked at everything around them, showing their charisma in front of the cameras distributed all over the place.

A special moment came when Jungkook and V entered the kitchen of this site and, while BTS’s maknae took some items in his arms, Taehyung watched his partner’s actions with amusement.

As a joke, Jungkook walked off this site, pretended to take everything he managed to hold and leave. However, the group members began to tell him that he should leave everything in its place.

Taehyung continued to laugh at the youngest member of the group’s joke, but Jin expressed concern for the I-LAND contestants because it was their food.

Hears! Why do you take them? Guys have to survive 40 days on it.

Jungkook also started to laugh and pointed out that it was just a joke as they would be good to the guys who are competing in the survival show.



