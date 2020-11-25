Jungkook tries new Skrillex style haircut

Jungkook once again dazzled the ARMY by appearing at a BTS press conference with a daring new haircut.

In recent days the famous Jungkook made a huge impression with his new haircut, as he left behind his beloved mullet to opt for a more radical look that undoubtedly gave a lot to talk about because of how good he looks.

Jungkook shows off new haircut

During a press conference to promote his new studio album with BTS called ‘BE’, Jungkook surprised the ARMY with his new style, which was certainly quite a daring choice considering his previous looks.

The Golden maknae has gone for a more relaxed style with long hair in recent months, which is perfect for him, but has apparently grown bored with it and decided to try his shocking new haircut.

With one side of his head shaved, Jungkook showed off the popularly called ‘Skrillex Haircut’, the right side of his hair looks very short, while he keeps his mane on the rest of his head, making him look more rebellious.

Jungkook’s most daring look in 2020

As we recently informed you in Somagnews, Jungkook dazzled at the American Music Awards gala, where with a spectacular pink suit he fell in love with the ARMY and the Americans who until now did not know him.

So far we do not know if Jungkook will keep this look for long or if he will cut it shortly, but what we are sure of is that it took a lot of courage to get that cut, but it turned out perfectly well for the idol.



