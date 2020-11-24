Jungkook: The woman Golden Maknae fell in love with

How sensational it would be if the sexiest man in the world fell in love with you; It turns out that Jungkook has been captivated by a woman for a long time.

The K-Pop group BTS is at the peak of their success, everyone is obsessed with the band and as many fans have said, is that their boys are very hot, princes of fashion and incredible singers. But it is Jungkook who gained attention by being named the sexiest man in the world by People magazine.

Even so, it is known that Jungkook is a single man completely dedicated to BTS, his work and his fans, but recently information has leaked among the South Korean media that the Golden Maknae is in love.

You imagine? The most beautiful man in the world, the artist who has been praised by international celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Maisie Williams and Ariana Grande, is in love. And this is due to the deep interest he has had for a girl who is also an artist.

The woman who stole Jungkook’s heart

Jungkook has long liked a girl and has shown great interest in her, who is called Lee Ji Eun but is better known as IU.

And it is that time and again, Jungkook has expressed her feelings and affection towards IU. In fact, he has revealed that he spent his money buying IU’s album and trying to get some fashion quotes from her, which is why ARMY has concluded that Kookie fell in love.

It should be mentioned that neither UI nor Jeon Jung Kook have confirmed to be in a relationship, however the BTS member has never hidden the great interest he feels for the artist, so you just have to wait to know if Jungkook’s dream will come true. reality and they will become a couple.

Çevriliyor…



