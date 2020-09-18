Jungkook, the most attractive Asian celebrity of 2020

The list of the 100 Sexiest Asian Celebrities 2020 is available and various Korean actors and idols appear on the list that includes Lee Min Ho, BTS’s Jungkook, EXO’s Chanyeol, among others.

There is no denying that Lee Min Ho is an attractive actor! The King: Eternal Monarch star already had a huge international following. However, the actor’s latest Emperor act has amplified his stardom.

Lee Min Ho has left fans around the world weak on their knees, and as a result, the actor is the hottest Korean celebrity on the list of the 100 Sexiest Asian Celebrities of 2020. Lee Min Ho joins numerous Korean actors and K-Pop idols on the list.

The survey conducted by the King Choice Voting Platform invited fans to vote for their favorite star and idol. As reported by AllKPop, the poll ended on September 15 and received more than 104 million votes.

Although the Legend of the Blue Sea actor is the hottest Korean star on the list, he ranks third. Chinese actors and singers Xiao Zhan and Wang Yibo occupy the top two places, respectively, on the list.

EXO member Chanyeol takes the throne under Lee Min Ho in fourth place, while BTS member Jungkook takes fifth place on the list.

The top 10 spots include Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin (6), SS501’s Kim Hyunjoong (7), Kang Daniel (8), Dimas Kudaibergen (9), and ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo (10).

Other BTS members also made the list

BTS members Jimin V and Jin, Backstreet Rookie’s Ji Chang Wook, and Big Bang’s G-Dragon appear in the top 30 spots. Check out the list below:

Xiao Zhan

Wang Yibo

Lee Min Ho

EXO’s Chanyeol

BTS singer Jungkook

Hyun Bin

SS501’s Kim Hyunjoong

Kang daniel

Dimas Kudaibergen

10. ASTRO member Cha Eunwoo

BTS singer Jimin

Ji Chang Wook

Jung Haein

Metawin wins

JYJ’s Kim Jae Joong

BTS singer Jin

Lee Seung Gi

Vachitrawit Chivaaree

Song weilong

CNBLUE’s Jung Yonghwa

V for BTS

Deng Mon

San Suppapong

EXO’s Sehun

Li Xian

Lee Junki

Jackson yee

NCT’s Yuta

Yang yang

G-Dragon from Big Bang

[MEDIA] In the poll held by 'King Choice Voting Platform', international fans selected 'The 100 Most Attractive Asian Celebrities of 2020' 1. Xiao Zhan

2. Wang Yibo

3. Lee Minho

4. EXO's Park Chanyeol

5. BTS's Jeon Jungkook🔥@BTS_twt #Jungkook #정국https://t.co/ErO2qxR9QF — JUNGKOOK SINGAPORE 🇸🇬 ⁷ (@Jeonjungkook_SG) September 18, 2020

That Jungkook is considered the fifth most attractive man in Asia is an important achievement for Golden Maknae, as it will help further increase his popularity in the show and with it, that of the BTS group. Do you think Kookie should have been in the top three?



